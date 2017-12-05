Streaming

Fans React to Danny Masterson Getting Fired by Netflix Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

News of Danny Masterson’s firing from Netflix is being met with mixed opinions from fans.

Following the announcement Monday morning that Masterson had been fired following multiple allegations of sexual assault, fans of Masterson and his show The Ranch were quick to take to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter.

Many people were concerned about the fate of their favorite show, believing that the actor’s firing will lead to end of The Ranch.

Others couldn’t help but compare Netflix’s quick response to allegations against Kevin Spacey to their much slower and much more controversial response to Masterson.

But the overwhelming majority of fans are simply relieved that the streaming company finally made the right decision.

On Monday morning, Netflix released a statement regarding Masterson’s termination, writing “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

The 41-year-old, who is a member of Scientology, has been accused by four different women of sexual assault. It was alleged that a Netflix executive claimed that Netflix “doesn’t believe” the women.

Masterson is still set to appear in the second half of The Ranch‘s second season, and it’s possible that he could still return for appearances in the third season.

