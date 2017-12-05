Fans React to Danny Masterson Getting Fired by Netflix Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

News of Danny Masterson’s firing from Netflix is being met with mixed opinions from fans.

Following the announcement Monday morning that Masterson had been fired following multiple allegations of sexual assault, fans of Masterson and his show The Ranch were quick to take to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter.

Many people were concerned about the fate of their favorite show, believing that the actor’s firing will lead to end of The Ranch.

Congrats on killing The Ranch @netflix based on allegations that haven’t been upheld in court. @dannymasterson plays favorite character on that show, without Rooster the show may as well just end. — Cody Buley (@Buley17) December 5, 2017

Oh my god. Danny Masterson is getting written off of the ranch. So annoying… 🙁 hope they change their minds — Allysha Petkovic (@AllyshaPetko) December 5, 2017

Just because a bunch of allegations are coming out doesn’t mean that they are all true. Shit should be proven first before people jump to conclusions and cancel shows. Danny Masterson better not be kicked off #TheRanch — Allysha Petkovic (@AllyshaPetko) December 5, 2017

Others couldn’t help but compare Netflix’s quick response to allegations against Kevin Spacey to their much slower and much more controversial response to Masterson.

They literally dealt with Oscar winner Kevin Spacey before they dealt with E-list Danny Masterson. — Series Caryn 📺 (@carrieanne07) December 5, 2017

That escalated quickly. Yesterday, they had the opposite opinion of him. It’a all about money and perception. — (((Aharon White))) (@filmfresser) December 5, 2017

They were so quick with Spacey. Why did this take so long? Are there really that many scientologists in positions of authority protecting their own? — Steve McKenna (@mckennase) December 5, 2017

But the overwhelming majority of fans are simply relieved that the streaming company finally made the right decision.

Finally!!! Hopefully now there will be justice for these four women! I am so happy that now @netflix is finally taking action but I still won’t be giving them my money anytime soon! — Kerry Lacey (@Laceylove03) December 5, 2017

Fantastic news! You can’t cherrypick who is punished and who isn’t. I hope this brings a small measure of relief to the women he raped. — HeyBoo🐘 (@Eagles_Lifer) December 5, 2017

On Monday morning, Netflix released a statement regarding Masterson’s termination, writing “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

The 41-year-old, who is a member of Scientology, has been accused by four different women of sexual assault. It was alleged that a Netflix executive claimed that Netflix “doesn’t believe” the women.

Masterson is still set to appear in the second half of The Ranch‘s second season, and it’s possible that he could still return for appearances in the third season.