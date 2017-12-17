Is This How Danny Masterson’s Character Will Leave ‘The Ranch’?

The part four finale of The Ranch gives the Ashton Kutcher-starring series an easy way to push Danny Masterson‘s character out of the picture.

In “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” Beau (Sam Elliott) tells Colt (Kutcher) that he wants to buy the Peterson ranch. Jerry (Martin Mull) tells Rooster (Masterson) that he’s power of attorney and can sign for the farm behind his father’s back. He is apprehensive at first, but decides to do it anyway.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Colt and Rooster thought pipeline money would save the family after they spent every last penny to buy the Peterson ranch. But the pipeline deal is called off, leaving the Bennett family in trouble.

Beau will not be happy with this, and it gives him a potential excuse to cut all ties with his son Rooster. Rooster also has an excuse to leave, since he is dating Jen (Maggie Lawson) and he might be interested in starting out elsewhere. Jen has no reason to stick around either, TV Line notes.

Netflix fired Masterson on Dec. 5. The actor, who starred in That 70’s Show with Kutcher, has been accused of rape by four women. Netflix said new episodes filmed in 2018 will not include Masterson.

The streaming service was criticized for not moving quicker to fire Masterson, since it moved faster to fire House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey after he faced sexual misconduct accusations. One Netflix executive was fired for unknowingly telling one of the accusers that they didn’t believe the allegations.

Masterson has maintained his innocence and said he was disappointed with Netflix’s decision.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

The Ranch Part 4 is now available to stream in full on Netflix.

Photo credit: Facebook / Netflix