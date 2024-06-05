'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Star Joe Mantegna Teases 'Rossi Did Not Come Away Unscathed' (Exclusive)

Criminal Minds: Evolution is back tomorrow, June 6, for Season 2, and Joe Mantegna spoke to PopCulture.com about the aftermath of Season 1. For those who watched the first season of the Paramount+ revival, it's no secret that David Rossi went through quite a lot at the hands of season-long unsub Elias Voit, both mentally and physically. With Voit now in the BAU's custody, it won't be easy.

While speaking with PopCulture about the new season of Evolution, Mantegna revealed where Rossi's mindset will be. He said, "I think people will find out that there has been, as one would expect, some ramifications of that. In other words, Rossi did not come away unscathed. And I think it's reflective of what really does happen, especially in the day and age of what we become aware of, especially in our military, people who suffer from PTSD, and the people, how damaged they can be, but being put in such traumatic situations in their life."

"This is a case where the normal kind of existence gets compounded by what they've had to endure," Mantegna continued. "And so there's certainly going to be elements of that. I think it comes out very early on, right away, out of the gate, with the first episodes that we do. And we'll see where that goes, how that's dealt."

(Photo: Michael Yarish /Paramount+)

Since only two weeks have passed between Season 1 and Season 2, as showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine, that means that Rossi doesn't have much time to deal with everything that happened. Between being held captive, nearly dying, and the psychological torture that he endured, it's hard to tell how Rossi will process everything. It isn't anything he can't handle, however, and it sounds like the series will definitely touch on that aftermath.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait very long to see what happens as Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution will be here in a matter of hours. The first two episodes drop on June 6 on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering weekly. It's going to be a season you won't want to miss out on, and there is no predicting just how it will all go down. Especially what the cast told PopCulture about Evolution Season 2, it will be quite a ride.