‘Criminal Minds’: Why Daniel Henney Is Unlikely to Return for Paramount+ Revival

When the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit returns to solve crimes in more Criminal Minds episodes, most of the Season 15 cast will be back to help. However, one member expected to be missing is Daniel Henney, who starred as Matt Simmons on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders before joining the main series. Henney’s commitment to the Prime Video series The Wheel of Time is expected to make it difficult for him to return. Matthew Gray Gubler has also reportedly decided against playing Dr. Spencer Reid again.

Back in early February, sources told Deadline that Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster are all interested in coming back for Criminal Minds Season 16. They are just waiting on studio ABC Signature to finalize a deal with longtime showrunner Erica Messer before signing their own deals. The actors’ contracts are all reportedly for multiple seasons but they give them enough leeway to work on other projects if they wish to do so.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, it is likely too difficult for Henney to make both The Wheel of Time and Criminal Minds. The Wheel of Time is filmed in Prague and was already renewed for a second season. Henney has a main role in the show as al’Lan Mandragoran. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s novels and stars Rosamund Pike. Sources told Deadline Henney could make guest appearances on Criminal Minds if his Wheel of Time schedule allows him to do so.

Henney joined the Criminal Minds franchise in the Season 10 episode “Beyond Borders,” which served as a backdoor pilot for Beyond Borders. He also appeared in the Season 12 episode “Spencer.” After Beyond Borders was canceled in 2017, Henney was brought over to the main Criminal Minds. He remained a member of the main Criminal Minds cast until the show’s final season. Outside of Criminal Minds and The Wheel of Time, Henney also starred on Hawaii Five-0 and voiced Tadashi Hamada in the Disney movie Big Hero 6.

As for Gubler, he starred on all 15 seasons of Criminal Minds as Dr. Spencer Reid. According to Deadline, the actor has decided to move on to other projects and is not interested in returning. Gubler recently starred in Hulu’s Dollface.

The Criminal Minds revival has been in the works for about a year now. Brewster told fans on Twitter in July the project was “dead,” but Paramount+ executives confirmed in February that the show is “alive and well.” Paramount+ is the streaming home for the entire 15-season run of Criminal Minds, while the first 12 seasons are still available on Netflix.