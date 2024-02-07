Crew Member Dies After Accident on Set Marvel's 'Wonder Man'

A crew member died on the set of Marvel's Wonder Man series on Tuesday in a work-related accident. According to a report by Deadline, a 41-year-old rigger named Juan Carlos Osorio fell from a catwalk while working and passed away on the scene. A spokesperson for Marvel Studios said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident."

Wonder Man is in production now, but it was not filming at the time of the accident on Tuesday. Workers like Osorio were on the set preparing for the final weeks of filming when things went wrong. According to The Los Angeles Police Department, Osorio is from nearby Temple City. Police responded to the scene at around 6:55 a.m. local time, meaning that Osorio and his team were working early on the set. Investigators do not believe there was any foul play involved in this accident.

Osorio was a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), and the union president Matthew Loeb gave a statement as well. He said: "Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member's family, and his fellow members and colleagues. Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can. If you feel unsafe on set for any reason, members can call the IATSE Safety Hotline at 844-422-9273 or use our safety info app."

Wonder Man is a Marvel Comics character first introduced in the 1960s as a rival to Iron Man with a similar industrialist background. Although he is initially an enemy of The Avengers, he eventually works with them and becomes a generally heroic character within the comics' continuity. In the upcoming series, Wonder Man – a.k.a. Simon Williams – will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The show will also star Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams, Simon's brother and Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan, Simon's agent. In this series, Simon will be a working actor and stuntperson who becomes a super hero after gaining his powers. That will also bring in Ben Kingsley reprising his role as Trevor Slattery, a failed actor who appeared in Iron Man 2 and in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Wonder Man began filming in April of 2023 but paused during the Hollywood labor strikes over the summer. Filming resumed last month, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, only a few weeks of pick-up shots remain. The series will air exclusively on Disney+. There's no release date right now, and it's not clear how the show will honor Osorio.