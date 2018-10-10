9 Creepy Horror Movies to Stream in October

Ten days into Halloween month we know you are jonesing for some appropriately creepy horror movie recommendations.

With the spooky holiday on the horizon, streaming services are stacking up on their terrifying movie offerings for those brave enough to watch the different parts of the genre, from slasher films to possession in all their creepy goodness.

Take a look at some of the creepiest movies available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

The Boy (Netflix)

Taking a break from The Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan stars as new nanny Great Evans, who is hired by an elderly couple to watch their young son Brahms. The twist? The boy is actually an inanimate doll.

As the movie progresses, however, Great realizes that the creepy things going on around the house she’s living in might prove the doll is not as lifeless as she first thought.

Terrifier (Netlix)

Who doesn’t love a good killer clown story around Halloween?

The film follows a black and white painted clown named Art in a gory and graphic story featuring buckets of blood, guts and severed heads. It would probably be a good idea to not eat while streaming the film, as even the toughest of horror fans have been known to squirm.

Hush (Netflix)

Music plays a big role in horror films. For Hush, silence is the real killer.

After having a pleasant night with a neighbor, deaf writer Madison Young (Kate Siegel) finds herself hunted by a masked murderer after killing their next door neighbors. The tension in the movie comes from Madison’s deafness, as viewers watch the killer appear onscreen to get her, even as she is unaware of it happening.

Honeymoon (Hulu)

You’d think people would know better than to go for a honeymoon in a secluded can in the woods, but Bea (Rose Leslie) and Paul (Harry Treadaway) will have to learn it the hard way.

After Bea goes inexplicably missing in the woods surrounding their small cabin, she returns and begins to act strange. As Paul fights to get his new wife back to normal, the film provides enough newlywed horror to encourage to just go back to work after the big day.

Paranormal Activity (Hulu)

You can never go wrong with a classic, and the found-footage horror film that kickstarted a multimillion dollar franchise is a must-see every Halloween.

Using home cameras to add a fresh sense of reality to a haunted house story, Paranormal Activity will have you sleeping with the light on for a few days.

Signs (Hulu)

Speaking of timeless classics, M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs might be the creepy, suspenseful Halloween movie you need right now.

An alien invasion story told from the perspective of inside a rural farmhouse, the film relies more on quiet moments of tension than big jumping off points, so it might be easier to digest for jumpier viewers.

The Girl with All the Gifts (Amazon Prime)

Zombie apocalypse movies are great on Halloween time, combining that with the story of a young, creepy girl with extraordinary abilities makes it twice as crazy.

The film’s synopsis might seem a bit crazy, but with more than one scary moment to hold on to, the film is a standout in the post-apocalyptic genre.

Mother! (Amazon Prime)

Darren Aronofsky’s allegorical take on life and religion is a fascinating horror movie that will likely stay with viewers for some time.

The movie received mixed reviews ahead of its release, and seems to be packing a lot of information into a short amount of time, but some of the film’s most disturbing sequences should keep horror movie lovers excited.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (Amazon Prime)

Emma Roberts leads the cast of a devil worship movie about what happens when parents neglect their children.

After Rose (Lucy Boynton) is not picked up by her parents for a school break from her Catholic boarding school, the possessed girl goes on a murderous rampage leading to a shocking surprise ending.