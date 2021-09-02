‘Creepshow’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date, Guest Stars for Shudder Series

Shudder’s Creepshow series has announced its Season 3 premiere date and revealed a list of guest stars that fans can expect to see in the new episodes. The new season of Creepshow will debut on Thursday, Sept. 23, and will feature stars like Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead), James Remar (Dexter), Johnathon Schaech (Prom Night). Additional guest actors include Reid Scott (Veep), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S), King Bach (Meet The Blacks, The Babysitter), and Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie).

Creepshow is an anthology horror series based on the 1982 horror-comedy of the same name. The original film was directed by George A. Romero, from a screenplay by Stephe King, and is beloved by horror fans around the world. It made over $20 million at the box office on a budget of only $8 million, and went on to spawn two sequels: Creepshow 2 in 1987 and Creepshow 3 in 2006. The shudder series first debuted on Sept. 26, 2019, and quickly became a huge hit with watchers as well. It was renewed for a second season just a month after its debut, with those episodes premiering on April 1, 2021. The show has also produced A Creepshow Animated Special and a Creepshow Holiday Special, both of which are available to stream on Shudder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I producer Greg Nicotero, who did special effects work on Creepshow 2, spoke with Screen Rant in 2020 about the series and shared how his thoughts on bringing the franchise back. “I’ve felt like George’s movie was way ahead of its time in terms of embracing the comic book lighting and the comic book panels and then as technology increased and you have movies like Sin City, with Robert Rodriguez, who directed and I worked on, and I felt like this was really more of an opportunity to introduce Creepshow to a new generation of fans,” Nicotero said. “Creepshow fans are super die-hard, and really, really dedicated so I knew that I needed to sort of pay tribute to those guys as well as showing what Creepshow can be to a new audience.”

The horror industry icon also shared some insight on what set Creepshow apart from other modern and classic horror anthologies. “Well, I think the fact that every story is so dramatically different. We don’t have a formula that we have to follow. We don’t have The Twilight Zone ending, we don’t have the sort of Amazing Stories type fantasy to it. Even Black Mirror has its technology motif that it needs to follow, whereas with Creepshow, I think you can do something as extreme as ‘Man in the Suitcase’ and then go from that to ‘The Finger’ or ‘Gray Matter’ or you’re playing something that’s scarier.”

Nicotero added, “I like the idea that each story is, first of all, it’s only 20 minutes – it’s not an hour anthology. It’s short. It’s short, and I think we were the first ones to do that, and to embrace that sort of Night Gallery feel where you can tell multiple stories in a short format, and in this day and age, people with short attention spans will probably respond a lot more to something that’s a little bit shorter than having to commit to an hour-long television show.”