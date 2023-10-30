Watch: Couple Gets Married During Live Game Show

While there were plenty of weddings in Las Vegas last weekend, there was one that was not quite like the others. During an episode of the game show Name Your Price filmed at TwitchCon on Oct. 21, a couple tied the knot. The couple, Jesse and Lara Rose Hernandez, said their vows during the episode's live broadcast, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the ceremony.

The surprise moment was set up during a "Siblings or Dating" guessing game for the contestants — Hasan Piker, Pokimane, Jerma and GeorgeNotFound. After the round, host Austin Show revealed the big news to the contestants and live audience.

WHO WANNA GET MARRIED BY ELVIS AT NAME YOUR PRICE pic.twitter.com/blQPM8trrp — Anti (@AntiPiker) October 21, 2023

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have something unprecedented on Name Your Price," the Twitch personality said. "Not only is this couple dating, they have agreed to get married live here on this stage."

Lara joked that they decided to wed during NYP just so Piker could be in attendance and make her now-sister-in-law jealous. Jessie then got serious to explain, "We were dating for so long now. It's been four years, almost five. I really would jump at any chance to prove my love and dedication for Laura."

Why did I tear up for someone getting married at Name Your Price… pic.twitter.com/HFAXGQpepu — Fizzy ❄️ (@FizzyIce5) October 21, 2023

After the joyous, Elvis-officiated ceremony, the couple took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain their reasoning, noting they had actually met on Twitch in the first place.

"We have never been traditional," Lara wrote. "We've never done things 'by-the-book.' A last-minute invite by [Austin] to get married at TwitchCon was so poetic and a perfect exclamation point at the end of dating [and] the beginning of our marriage. We met on twitch. We married on twitch."

Jesse added, "I want to mention something because I see a lot of comments like 'getting married at TwitchCon is crazy' and along those lines. For Lara and I, it makes so much sense, it's a full circle thing, Lara and I met on Twitch. We streamed on Twitch. To get married at TwitchCon was just an extremely fun almost poetic moment. We don't take ourselves seriously at all, and this event just meant the world to us."

The full episode of Name Your Price, which includes the Hernandez wedding ceremony, is available to watch on Twitch and YouTube. Congrats to the happy couple!