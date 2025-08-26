‘Countdown’: Mark and Nathan Talk About Mark’s Potential in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Countdown is fast-approaching its season finale, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from this week’s penultimate episode.

In “This is His Signature,” dropping on Wednesday on Prime Video, “As another death ratchets up the pressure, the team makes a startling new discovery about their suspect.”

With the season winding down and the task force once again starting to look towards the future, assuming that everything turns out fine with their current assignment, Eric Dane’s Nathan Blythe is trying to get a read on Jensen Ackles’ Mark Meachum, who is slowly getting back into the field after his tumor in this exclusive sneak peek. After Nathan brings up the potential to be lieutenant or captain, Mark knows it’s the farthest thing from his mind, even with all the work that he’s done. Nathan praises Mark, who isn’t so sure of himself, until the conversation is abruptly interrupted.

During the first half of the season, even with his migraines and dizziness, Mark still pulled through and helped the task force keep LA safe. It might not have been the best approach, but Mark eventually got the help he needed, did a clinical trial, and seems to be doing well, once again working with the task force on another case following a time jump. Whether or not he’ll actually listen to Nathan to think about moving up the ranks is unknown, but it’s also unknown how the season will end, and given the twist of a second case for the first season, who knows what could happen.

Created by One Chicago and FBI vet Derek Haas, Countdown also stars Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu. “When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate,” reads the Prime Video description. “But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

Countdown premiered in June, but the series has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats since then, and nothing is predictable. Make sure to watch an exclusive sneak peek above, and tune in to a new episode of Countdown on Wednesday on Prime Video.