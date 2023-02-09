Colman Domingo Lands Major Netflix Project

Colman Domingo is returning to Netflix as the star of the upcoming limited series The Madness. The Euphoria star will play a media personality who finds himself in a web of legal trouble. It was created by Stephen Belber (The Laramie Project), who will serve as co-showrunner with VJ Boyd (S.W.A.T.).

Donigo will play media pundit Muncie Daniels, who must prove his innocence after he sees a murder in the Poconos woods. As the pressure mounts, Muncie tries to reconnect with his estranged family and the ideals he had long since lost to survive. The series will run eight episodes, with directing duty split among Clement Virgo (Greenleaf), Quyen Tran (Maid), and Jessica Lowery (Perry Mason). The executive producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kaitlin Dahill for Chernin Entertainment; Belber; Boyd; and Virgo.

"Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense-driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences," Topping, Chernin Entertainment President, said in a statement to Deadline. "We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix."

"The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller – turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action, and swift pace," Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series at Netflix, U.S. and Canada, added. "We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin."

Domingo is a critically acclaimed character actor. In 2022, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance on Euphoria as Rue's sponsor Ali Muhammed. He has also delivered memorable performances in the movies Zola, Candyman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Assassination Nation, Selma, and The Butler. Domingo also starred in the Netflix movies Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and First Match.

Domingo stars as Victor Strand on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, which returns for its final season on May 14. Domingo has also acted on Broadway and earned a Tony nomination for The Scottsboro Boys in 2011. He plays Albert Johnson in the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple stage musical directed by Blitz Bazawule. It hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2023.