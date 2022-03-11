‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Colman Domingo Teases Potential Spinoff Series for Victor (Exclusive)

The second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will start in April, and Victor Strand has taken over as the main villain. With The Walking Dead Universe expanding with multiple spinoff series in the works, a show about Victor is something fans could get behind. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Colman Domingo who plays Victor in Fear the Walking Dead. When asked about him being in a spinoff series once Fear the Walking Dead is done, Domingo revealed what the name of the show would be if it happens.

“What I loved about Victor, he’s like a cat with nine lives,” Domingo exclusively told PopCulture. “He keeps evolving. Every season we’ve made decisions on how unique he is, how different he is, what is his new operating systems. And they keep evolving. So I think he’s an ever-evolving character. And I do think that it’ll be interesting to see him in his own spinoff called Strand. Why not?”

Domingo has appeared on Fear the Walking Dead since the show’s first season in 2015. He was only a guest on the first season before being promoted to series regular in Season 2. Victor is now one of the more prominent characters in the series and shows no signs of slowing down as he’s the leader of a big community that he recruited.

“I really love playing Victor Strand for seven seasons,” Domingo said. “And I think that he has just gone down the rabbit’s hole of truly following his own instincts. And his own instincts are part of his survival. And I think that is he has become the villain and the universe because he realizes that’s what he needs to do to survive. So I think I’m still going forward in that way.”

Domingo continued: “And now he’s really being challenged by the person that’s closest to him, Alicia, played by the wonderful Alycia Debnam-Carey. And now there’s a conflict. The conflict is they’re at war with one another, a war that he does not want, but he knows it’s necessary for survival. So I think that it’s really dealing with relationships truly in an apocalyptic world and the decisions that you have to make for your own survival.”