Colin Kaepernick's Netflix TV Show Threatened by Anti-BLM Protesters

✖

Colin Kaepernick's new Netflix series is currently in production and taking extra security measures due to anti-BLM protesters. According to TMZ, executives sent an email to the staff with measures to protect the cast and crew. The anti-BLM group was planning a protest last Friday at the location shoot, which didn't happen. However, the thought of protesters coming to the location worried the cast and crew enough to where extra security measures were taken.

TMZ was also told that there was an ominous phone call made last week to the production office while the anti-BLM group that made the threat to protest was the Proud Boys. The memo to production stated, "anti-BLM sentiments may protest against the production." Kaepernick was reportedly not on set last week.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/eb75RkuW2H — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2020

In June of last year, Netflix announced that Kaepernick will be the focus of a six-part series, which will be called Colin in Black & White. The series will look at Kaepernick's high school years as well as the experiences that led to him being a civil rights activist. Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers. is an executive producer along with critically-acclaimed director Ava DuVernay.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a release at the time. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

Jaden Michael will portray Kaepernick as a teenager in the series. Additionally, Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman will portray Kapernick's parents. "With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said in a statement about the series in June. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."