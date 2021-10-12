‘Colin in Black & White’: Netflix Releases First Trailer of Colin Kaepernick Series

A new series based on the life of Colin Kaepernick is coming to Netflix later this month. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first full trailer of Colin in Black & White, which tells the story of the former NFL quarterback’s life in high school. The eight-part miniseries, which is co-created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, will premiere on Netflix, Oct. 29.

Kaepernick shared the trailer on his Twitter account. In the tweet, Kaepernick wrote, “Trust your power. Love your Blackness. You will know who you are.” Kapernick has been an activist since kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He has since been outspoken against the injustices that are happening with minorities in the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1447940139389489170?s=20

The synopsis states that Collin in Balck & White is, “a bold new dramatic limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments.”

Netflix first announced the new series in June 2020. “Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a release at the time. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Kaepernick, 33, was drafted by the 49ers in the second round out of Nevada. He played in 69 games with 58 starts and threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while also rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 and holds the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game (181).