'Cobra Kai' Season 5: What Is Mike Barnes up to Now?





Cobra Kai Season 5 spoilers ahead. The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix, and one big character from The Karate Kid films makes an appearance. Sean Kanan, who played the role of Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III, appears in Cobra Kai, but he's not getting revenge on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Instead, Mike helps Daniel in his quest to take down Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

Mike appears in Episode 3 as Daniel and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) track him down to see if he is teaming up with Silver to take over the Valley. Daniel sneaks into the warehouse and Daniel confronts Mike. However, Daniel finds out that Mike is not associated with Terry anymore and now owns a furniture store with his wife. Mike told Daniel that after he lost to him in the All-Valley Tournament, he was banned from Karate. It led to him getting a job moving furniture and he meets his future father-in-law who originally owned the furniture store.

Daniel asks Mike for any information on Silver and finds out that he had a shady attorney who wrote up Mike's contract for attacking Daniel. Mike gives Daniel the number of the attorney, and Daniel leaves a voicemail. But that number went directly to Silver who played the voicemail for Daniel. Silver told Daniel that he will take care of Mike and will then take care of him. At the end of Episode 3, we see Mike's furniture store on fire.

Mike is not seen again until the season finale as he "kidnaps" Daniel, Chozen and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The three were partying with Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and decided to continue the party at another venue. When Daniel, Chozen and Johnny were in the limo, they notice that person behind the wheel was driving recklessly. It turned out Mike hijacked the limo, and once the limo stopped he attacked Daniel. Mike told Daniel that his life was fine until he showed up. He also said that he's broke due to the furniture store being burned to the ground. Daniel explains that Silver burned down the store, which leads to Mike, Chozen and Johnny going to Silver's home and attacking him. The episode ends with Mike and Johnny teaming up to take down Silver's senseis, helping a wounded Chozen and taking Silver's Rembrandt painting, which he says is worth as much as the furniture store.