‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4: Sneak Peek Photos Finds ‘Karate Kid’ Baddie Back in Action and Lots More

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 31. It will be released nearly one year after Season 3 dropped, which was a huge hit for Netflix. The third season ended with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) joining forces to take down John Kreese (Martin Kove). In response to these John calls nad old friend, which appears to be Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

In an interview with Cobra Kai Kompanion, Griffith talked about reuniting with Macchio as both started in The Karate Kid Part III. “Cut to, you know, 30 years later, when I had walked on set because I hadn’t seen Ralph, our paths hadn’t crossed in all those years, just to see him on set of ‘Cobra Kai,’ it was just so bizarre,” he said per Heavy. “We were like looking at each other smiling and you know, you get this feeling that you go, ‘ah this was a good experience with this person.’ I don’t remember a lot but I remember this is a really positive thing and that’s — I walked away saying, ‘I’m happy I’m here.’” Here’s a look at a few sneak peek photos of Cobra Kai Season 4.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sliver and Kreese

It looks like Kreese is recruiting Silver to join him in his fight with Daniel and Johnny. Silver terrorized Daniel in The Karate Kid Part III. It will be interesting to see Daniel’s reaction of his foe back in the mix.

Odd Couple

It’s good (and strange) to see Johnny and Daniel not trying to kill each other. And this leads to the question of will the partnership last for a very long time or not?

Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang

The students from Myigi-Do and Eagle Fan look concerned. We’re not sure what it is, but they will need to get back on track to beat Cobra Kai in the All Valley Karate Tournament.

New Character

It looks like there’s a new character on the show. His name is Kenny and is played by Dallas Dupree Young. We’re not sure what happened to Kenny, but it doesn’t look good.

Father and Son

Daniel sits down with his son Anthony in this photo. Could this be the season where Anthony plays a big part in the storyline? Will he finally give in and learn karate from Daniel?

Wine Time

With the ongoing battle with karate dojos, Daniel and Amanda need some wine to calm themselves. Amanda is one of the more level-headed characters on the show, and her comedic timing makes her a fan favorite.

Dance Time?

It looks like Miguel is getting ready to go to a dance. It’s likely Miguel is taking Sam since the two got back together in Season 3. And that leads us to two additional characters fans are curious about.

Robby and Tory

Robby and Tory are leading the Cobra Kai dojo and look ready to take on everyone. It will be interesting to see how both do in the tournament since they are very strong fighters.