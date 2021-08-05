'Cobra Kai' Fans Are Losing It After Learning Season 4 Premiere Date

Cobra Kai Season 4 will be here very soon. On Thursday morning, Netflix made the announcement that the new season of The Karate Kid sequel series will be released in December. A promo video was released to go along with the premiere date announcement and it shows the cast members getting ready for the All Valley Karate Tournament, an event that is very special to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johhny Lawrence (William Zabka).

The official premiere date was not announced, but expect the new season to hit Netflix on Dec. 3 or Dec. 10. On New Year's Day of this year, Cobra Kai Season 3 was released, which was on a Wednesday. It's also possible that the new season could be released earlier as Netflix did the same thing with Season 3.

"Every single person on this Zoom right now is probably as exhausted as I look, because of what we've been filming right now and what we have ahead of us for the next little while here," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald said when talking about Season 4 during a virtual event in May. "All I can say is, it was really important for us to end season three the way we did, with 'Yeah!' as a feeling, as opposed to 'Ah,' where Season 2 went." Here's a look at fans reacting to the exciting news about Cobra Kai.