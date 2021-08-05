'Cobra Kai' Fans Are Losing It After Learning Season 4 Premiere Date
Cobra Kai Season 4 will be here very soon. On Thursday morning, Netflix made the announcement that the new season of The Karate Kid sequel series will be released in December. A promo video was released to go along with the premiere date announcement and it shows the cast members getting ready for the All Valley Karate Tournament, an event that is very special to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johhny Lawrence (William Zabka).
The official premiere date was not announced, but expect the new season to hit Netflix on Dec. 3 or Dec. 10. On New Year's Day of this year, Cobra Kai Season 3 was released, which was on a Wednesday. It's also possible that the new season could be released earlier as Netflix did the same thing with Season 3.
"Every single person on this Zoom right now is probably as exhausted as I look, because of what we've been filming right now and what we have ahead of us for the next little while here," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald said when talking about Season 4 during a virtual event in May. "All I can say is, it was really important for us to end season three the way we did, with 'Yeah!' as a feeling, as opposed to 'Ah,' where Season 2 went." Here's a look at fans reacting to the exciting news about Cobra Kai.
It’s not just a tournament. It’s the battle for the soul of the Valley.— Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 5, 2021
Cobra Kai Season 4, coming this December to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4O242IP96t
Here's a look at the promo video. One person wrote: "finally something ive been wanted for long time to see it coming back can't wait for Cobra kai s4 trailer and also the show."
I said several years ago…
“ The real story has only just begun…”
I meant it! There will be no mercy.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 to Premiere in December on Netflix @CobraKaiSeries pic.twitter.com/U5Ti1mrtgW— Martin Kove (@MartinKove) August 5, 2021
Martin Kove is ready to throw down. In Season 4, Kove's character, John Kreese is looking to take down Daniel and Johnny who have joined forces after being rivals for many years. Kove will have some help as he has called on Terry Silver who was one of the antagonists in The Karate Kid Part III.
FINALLY I CAN'T WAIT #CobraKai pic.twitter.com/naXigBolD8— Mody (@modytalkmovies) August 5, 2021
Another fan is happy about this early Christmas present. The person wrote: "Well Christmas just got a kick in the eggnog."
we seriously get to watch two seasons of #CobraKai in one year. i love it. pic.twitter.com/Z54O8KEfW1— METALCORE MEPHISTO (@seanxmott) August 5, 2021
One fan analyzed: "Some things I first noticed in the [Cobra Kai] season 4 trailer! Tory about to punch Robby, [LaRusso] fist bump, Terry silvers ponytail! , and a female jumping between buildings. Tory or Sam? Seems more a Tory type of training."
I'm still thinking about this pic.twitter.com/ifhlUcKg8q— dancing with duda 🐍 (@charliexmay) August 5, 2021
One of the things that stood out in the video is this. Many are wondering who this is, but it won't be too long until we find out as Season 4 will be out in four months.
OMG I CAN'T WAITpic.twitter.com/2dUAREF3cB— sa 🇧🇷 olympics era (@jeonsfauvel) August 5, 2021
Another fan said: "Get ready for another new season...of PAIN. Robby looks ruthless in his new Cobra Kai gi and Sam having her Spider-Man moment, this season is at a Whole new Level and I ABSOLUTELY CAN'T WAIT!!!!
I have only 1 request for season 4 of #CobraKai. Play "You're the best around" during the All Valley pic.twitter.com/0KJcZxksiu— Dominick Ruocco (@DominickRuocco) August 5, 2021
And there are some fans who are ready for Season 5. This person wrote: "So basically a year after S3...and Xolo is filming a movie now....so the wait for S5 will be a very long time ya'll."