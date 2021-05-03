'Cobra Kai' Star William Zabka Celebrates Wrapping Production of Season 4

✖

The fourth season of Cobra Kai has finished production, and William Zabka is pumped. The 55-year-old actor who plays Johnny Lawrence in the Netflix series went to Instagram to announce that the filming of season 4 is complete. This comes nearly four months after the third season began streaming on Netflix.

"After 3 1/2 months of production, I’m proud to say [Cobra Kai Season 4] is officially wrapped!" Zabka wrote on the Instagram post “Ready???! LET’S BEGIN!!!” The plot of the fourth season of Cobra Kai has not been revealed, but fans know the title of the first episode is "Let's Begin," which is the last two words Johnny says to the students at the end of the third season. This comes after Johnny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) join forces in an attempt to take down John Kreese (Martin Kove) and the Cobra Kai dojo.

Another thing to watch for in Season 4 is the All Valley Karate Tournament. Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) won the tournament for Cobra Kai at the end of Season 1. He is now part of the Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang merger, and the group needs to win in order to shut down Kreese and Cobra Kai.

Season 4 has a chance to be the best season of the series, but the question is when will it be available on Netflix? In April, Ted Sarandos announced on the company's investor video for its first-quarter financial results that the new season of Cobra Kai will launch in the fourth quarter of this year (meaning some time between October and December).

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead,” Sarandos said. With Season 3 released on New Year's Day, it makes sense that Season 4 starts streaming on Christmas.