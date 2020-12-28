'Cobra Kai': All the 'Karate Kid' Movie Easter Eggs Found on the Netflix Series

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai are now available to stream on Netflix after originally debuting on YouTube's premium tier of content, but with the hotly anticipated third season set to premiere on New Year's Day 2021, fans are taking in every bit of the beloved franchise they can. Viewers new and old are tuning in and learning more about the continuing rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) after they reached adulthood. This move has also provided the opportunity for eagle-eyed fans of the three original movies to spot the best Easter eggs that reference the films. Since the show's release on Netflix and breaking streaming records, fans have been going through and looking for the best references and moments. This practice is common for Star Wars fans and the Marvel Cinematic Universe considering the sheer number of hidden gems for diehard fans. Now those that enjoy karate and the Karate Kid films are taking part and are sharing their findings on social media. Here are some of the best Easter eggs so far... can you spot any that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

Bonsai Trees Badass senseis don’t waste time with Bonsai trees. #CobraKai #BadassTakeover pic.twitter.com/eu2NlD7kID — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) April 23, 2018 In the original film, Mr. Miyagi taught LaRusso to care for a Bonsai tree. This was one of the methods for making him a better person and competitor, but no one expected the trees to return more than 30 years later. However, LaRusso gives Bonsai trees to those that purchase luxury vehicles. Lawrence also kicks one while filming a video at the Cobra Kai dojo. prevnext

Mr. Miyagi Daniel's wife Amanda obviously knew Mr. Miyagi. They were married and had both kids almost a decade before Miyagi died. #CobraKai hasn't really addressed what Amanda and Sam thought of him. Did Amanda like him more than she does Daniel's mother? 🥋⛩🥢 @CobraKaiSeries pic.twitter.com/RdKROCqsvA — John Orquiola @🏡 (@BackoftheHead) August 29, 2020 Pat Morita passed away in 2005 and was unable to return to the role of Mr. Miyagi. However, the show's creators still found ways to keep his memory alive with several key moments. LaRusso visited his grave at one point, and there is also a photo of him hanging in his home. Additionally, LaRusso teaches an employee at the car dealership to properly wax on and wax off, throwing back to his training. prevnext

Halloween Costume Miguel dons the infamous Cobra Kai Halloween costume in Episode 03 of “Cobra Kai”. Be sure to watch now for free on YouTube and then listen to the Let’s Talk - Cobra Kai podcast! Cobra Kai @CobraKaiSeries pic.twitter.com/wnCIyJ5CrC — Let's Talk - Cobra Kai (@TalkCobraKai) September 10, 2019 In 1984, Lawrence wore a skeleton costume to a Halloween party. This outfit made a stunning return during an early episode of the first season. Lawrence dusted off the costume and gave it to one of his students, a character named Miguel. The moment caught many viewers by surprise considering that it was such a minute detail to include more than 30 years later. prevnext

Golf N' Stuff Rewatching #CobraKai with utter joy because it's done such a fantastic job balancing new stories with 80s nostalgia. I loved the Golf N Stuff Young Hearts montage with @Xolo_Mariduena & @MaryMMouser mirroring @ralphmacchio & #ElisabethShue - so awesome! @CobraKaiSeries #KarateKid pic.twitter.com/5A7C4E52nC — JASON PALMER (@Jason_EntFocus) April 23, 2019 In The Karate Kid, LaRusso and Ali (Elisabeth Shue) went on a date to a place in the Central Valley known as Golf N' Stuff. This is a real-life destination that Californians regularly visit, and it also serves as a key location in Cobra Kai. Miguel goes on a date of his own with Samantha, which also takes place at Golf N' Stuff. The show's creators also incorporate the song "Young Hearts" by Commuter. This became the theme of LaRusso's original trip to the iconic location. prevnext

Kreese Returns John Kreese is always watching, so just remember When your feeling down, or defeat is knocking at the door. You strike first, and you strike hard. Put pain fear and defeat OUT OF COMMISSION. -Sensei Kreese and to remind you...SEASON 3 IS COMING @CobraKaiSeries #Cobrakai pic.twitter.com/VYfBg4m9v1 — Martin Kove (@MartinKove) May 17, 2020 A major twist surfaced at the end of Season 1. John Kreese, Lawrence's former teacher, returns despite previous comments about him being dead. He steps out of the darkness and puffs on a cigar. He then sweeps the leg and throws Lawrence on the ground. This appearance leads to several other easter eggs, including a moment when LaRusso asks Kreese about his knuckles. The former Cobra Kai leader previously broke the knuckles on both hands while trying to punch Mr. Miyagi. prevnext

Bodybag We put Tommy in a bodybag and it might be my favorite thing we've ever done. Such an unforgettable experience working with Rob Garrison, Ron Thomas, Tony O'Dell, and of course, William Zabka, on this very special OG Cobra episode of @CobraKaiSeries! #CobraKai #Season2 #BTS #FBF pic.twitter.com/0ZdeERqHuC — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) May 24, 2019 One episode of Season 2 focused on Lawrence reuniting with three former members of the Cobra Kai dojo. This includes Tommy, Bobby and Jimmy. The reason for one final motorcycle trip is that Tommy is terminally ill. He passes away peacefully in his sleep during the episode, and then the cameras show him in a body bag. This references his line from the original Karate Kid in which he yells, "Get him a body bag!" prevnext