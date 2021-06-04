'Cobra Kai' Creators Tease How Series Could End and Spin-off Possibilities

✖

Cobra Kai just finished production on Season 4, and the new season should be released at the end of the year. But what does the future for the hit Karate Kid series? Co-creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald talked about the new season to Collider and teased their plans on ending the show.

"We’ve always had a set end game, as to where the story’s going, but we’ve said from the beginning that we weren’t sure exactly how many seasons it’ll take to get there," Hurwitz said. "We found, even in Season 1 when we were in the writers’ room, there were so many ideas that we had that just didn’t fit into those five hours in the first season, so they ended up getting pushed to the next season. There are ideas that we talked about at the beginning of the show, that showed up in Season 3 or will show up in Season 4. And then, there are ideas that just fall by the wayside."

With Netflix, it's hard to tell if a show is going to be picked up for another season since original shows are not on the streaming service for very long. But even if Cobra Kai got the ax soon, it's possible fans could see their favorite characters in spin-offs.

"The show itself is, in some ways, a spin-off," Schlossberg said. "We’re taking Johnny’s life and his POV. It’s one of those things where we think about it all the time, in some ways. With every character, you think of what their backstory is. When Jon says we don’t know how many more seasons are left of the show, part of it is that we think every character has a lot of story to tell. Is that something that would be a part of the Cobra Kai story, or is it something where somebody deserves their own story? These are all things that we talk about."

The main focus for the cast, crew and fans is getting ready for Season 4. And while there are no full details on the new season, one big Karate Kid character is returning as Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Terry Silver. This can only mean that the Cobra Kai dojo is ready to even the odds against Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they joined forces with their dojos at the end of Season 3.