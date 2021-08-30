Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

✖

A new slate of television shows and movies are headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.

Why Do Fools Fall in Love will leave Netflix on Sept. 30. So, you still have plenty of time throughout September to catch the flick if you haven't yet. The 1998 film starred Berry, Vivica A. Fox, Lela Rochon, and Larenz Tate. The flick dealt with three women, played by Berry, Fox, and Rochon, who each claimed to be the widow of singer Frankie Lymon (Tate), leading to drama concerning the legal rights to his estate.

Lymon was a popular singer in the 1950s, as he led the rock and roll group Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers. Although, he would only be a part of the group for a short while before his death at age 25 from a drug overdose. According to the Augusta Chronicle, he received much acclaim for his 1955 single, "Why Do Fools Fall in Love?," which he sang for Queen Elizabeth II at the London Palladium. He was only 13 years old when the single was released. Ten years after he first reached success, he took part in an interview with The Chronicle, during which he spoke about his upbringing.

“While growing up in New York City, I never had much discipline,” Lymon told the publication. “As a child star, however, I was subjected to discipline from agents, managers and lawyers, but it was a discipline that protected me from myself so to speak." He added, “Army discipline, I think, teaches a man how to protect himself. It teaches him responsibility and how to stand on his own two feet. It makes him not only a good soldier, but a better individual. I know it’s been good for me.” Lymon died a little over a year after this interview.

The movie based on his life would go on to receive mixed reviews upon its release. However, Peter Stack at the San Francisco Chronicle did praise the film in his review, writing, "Why Do Fools Fall in Love is a fresh, enlightening example of how to take a tragic American show-business story and make it funny, warm and terrifically entertaining...[it] brims with joyful spirit and raucous comedy...[and the film] deftly juggles a surprising number of elements, but they all work."