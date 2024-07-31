Classic Cartoon Network Characters Returning for New Crossover Special

Various fan-favorite classic Cartoon Network characters are coming back into the fold for a big crossover special event. Via PopCulture's sister site ComicBook.com, the creators of Max's Jellystone have revealed that a new crossover will be taking place with several Cartoon Network characters that will be one of the biggest crossovers on the network. Titled "Crisis on Infinite Mirths," showrunner C.H. Greenblatt shared that the crossover will see some familiar CN favorites taking on the Jellystone stars in a battle royale.

The crossover actually premiered during a special screening at San Diego Comic-Con and included characters from shows such as The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter's Laboratory, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Regular Show, Adventure Time, Chowder, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, Johnny Bravo, Samurai Jack, Ben 10, and My Gym Partner is a Monkey. Over 60 characters in total have returned for the crossover, with original voices reprising their respective roles.

As of now, there doesn't seem to be a streaming premiere date for "Crisis on Infinite Mirths," or on Cartoon Network, so those lucky enough to have caught it at SDCC don't know how good they had it. It will be streaming on Max in the near future, so a date shouldn't be too far off. In the meantime, fans can check out all three seasons of Jellystone on the streaming platform to keep occupied and prepare to see some of their favorite Cartoon Network characters back.

Based on characters by Hanna-Barbera, Jellystone! Premiered on Max in 2021. It features trademark characters such as Yogi Bear and Huckleberry Hound and is a reimagined take on the brand, focusing on a modernized ensemble of characters as they live, work, and play together while also having to solve the problems they have. The show stars an ensemble voice cast that includes Fajer Al-Kaisi, Jeff Bergman, Jim Conroy, Ron Funches, Grace Helbig, Thoams Lennon, Lesley Nicol, Dana Snyder, and Paul F. Tompkins, among others.

Whenever "Crisis on Infinite Mirths" premieres, the wait will surely be worth it. With the crossover being filled to the brim with classic characters, there will be much to look forward to, no matter how it goes down. Just from the details alone, it sounds like it will be a crossover you do not want to miss.