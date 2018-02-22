Streaming

Chris Rock Lost for Words on Joke About White Kids Getting Shot

Comedian Chris Rock has no words for those who say he crossed a line on his recent Netflix […]

Comedian Chris Rock has no words for those who say he crossed a line on his recent Netflix special. The 53-year-old did not respond when a TMZ reporter asked him if people were being “too sensitive” about his controversial joke.

In a bit about equality on the Netflix special, Rock joked: “I want to live with real equality. I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month. I want to see white mothers on TV crying.”

Some are calling to boycott Netflix after hearing Rock’s joke and say he should re-think his words after the Florida school shooting on Feb. 14 that left 14 high school students dead, along with three faculty members.

Others argued that those offended by Rock’s words should have the same compassion for all children who are shot by police.

In 2016, it was reported that the comedian signed a $40 million deal with Netflix for two specials, putting each one at $20 million.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the figure was more than top notch comedians at the time like Amy Schumer, Louis C.K., and Jerry Seinfeld have commanded.

Chief content officer at Netflix, Ted Sarandos said in 2016: “Chris Rock is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty. There is no one like him, and Netflix offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent.”

