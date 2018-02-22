Chris Rock Lost for Words on Joke About White Kids Getting Shot

Comedian Chris Rock has no words for those who say he crossed a line on his recent Netflix special. The 53-year-old did not respond when a TMZ reporter asked him if people were being “too sensitive” about his controversial joke.

In a bit about equality on the Netflix special, Rock joked: “I want to live with real equality. I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month. I want to see white mothers on TV crying.”

Chris Rock on his new Netflix special: “I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month…I want to see white mothers on TV crying.” This is disgusting, @netflix. pic.twitter.com/ztQl2qmjNY — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 19, 2018

Some are calling to boycott Netflix after hearing Rock’s joke and say he should re-think his words after the Florida school shooting on Feb. 14 that left 14 high school students dead, along with three faculty members.

Chris Rock said he wants an equal amount of white kids shot and white moms crying.. how about no kids shot and no moms crying. — Mr. Misunderstood (@ottoman89) February 20, 2018

So @Netflix thinks is funny that Chris Rock wants more white kids shot and wants to see their mothers’ crying on TV? This is a new low in ‘comedy.’ Neftlix paid him $40 million dollars for this. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 18, 2018

Twitter nation, boycott Chris Rock for his hateful comedy act on Netfliex. Put him on the same blacklist bus with Griffin,Handler, and Behar. — RJ#1 (@Bobjarso1) February 22, 2018

“I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month…I want to see white mothers on TV crying.” – Chris Rock Dear @netflix I highly suggest that you take Chris Rock’s Netflix special down. This is not comedy, it’s fucking disgusting — aJ (@GayJalltheway) February 20, 2018

@chrisrock I watched your racist Netflix show last night and I’m curious if you’re satisfied with the amount of white kids that got shot today in Florida? — Harlee R Golob (@Harells_R_Golob) February 16, 2018

Hey Chris Rock, when did it become comedy to wish for more white kids to get shot and their parents suffer on TV? — Mike Wonder (@mikebwonder) February 20, 2018

Chris Rock in his Netflix special, says he want to see more white kids shot. So, their mothers can feel what black mother’s feel. My mom buried her baby boy. Trust me..to see her pain. To hear her cry out in agony. To lose it. Blame herself. CHRIS ROCK STOPPED BEING FUNNY… — Peggy A Hubbard (@pahubb43) February 21, 2018

Others argued that those offended by Rock’s words should have the same compassion for all children who are shot by police.

Wypipo mad at Chris Rock comedy special because of his “insensitivity to gun violence with children” LOL where tf is the sensitivity when we get shot by police. Y’all gotta keep that same “maybe the police was threatened” energy. — Alice. 💡 (@CoffeeCreamGirl) February 22, 2018

In 2016, it was reported that the comedian signed a $40 million deal with Netflix for two specials, putting each one at $20 million.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the figure was more than top notch comedians at the time like Amy Schumer, Louis C.K., and Jerry Seinfeld have commanded.

Chief content officer at Netflix, Ted Sarandos said in 2016: “Chris Rock is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty. There is no one like him, and Netflix offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent.”