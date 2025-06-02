‘Chopper Cops’ Season 2: Get an Exclusive Look at the Trailer and Photos, Plus Find Out When the Paramount+ Show Returns

Season 2 of crime docuseries Chopper Cops is coming soon to Paramount+, and PopCulture.com has all the exclusive details.

All 10 episodes of the new season will premiere on Tuesday, June 17, exclusively on Paramount+.

Following the Marion County Sheriff’s Department elite helicopter unit, Air One, as they respond to high-stakes emergencies across Central Florida, Chopper Cops premiered in 2024. In a new teaser trailer for Season 2, Air 1 will be dealing with fires, chases, standoffs, and much more that only the best of the best could handle.

In Season 2 of Chopper Cops, “Marion County Sheriff’s elite helicopter unit, Air One, deploys state-of-the-art infrared cameras to swiftly respond to life-threatening cases.” The series comes from See It Now Studios.

Chopper Cops is produced by See It Now Studios, Texas Crew Productions, and V1 Productions. David Karabinas, Robby O’Neil, Rick Cikowski, James Macnab, Chip Rives, and Brad Bernstein are the executive producers for Texas Crew Productions. Olive Chinarian Smith and W. Hulsey Smith are the executive producers for V1 Productions. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong executive produce, and Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora are supervising producers.

Per the show’s official synopsis, “Chopper Cops takes viewers into the cockpit of an elite Florida police team of helicopter pilots as they attack crime from the skies. They’re just north of Disney World, but to the men and women of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the 1,600 square-mile area they patrol is no fantasy. Marion County’s highways, forests and suburban neighborhoods are crime scenes to more than 7,000 felonies a year. But with a jurisdiction larger than the state of Rhode Island, ground units find it impossible to have eyes everywhere. With 10 half-hour episodes, Chopper Cops showcases Marion County Sheriff’s Department’s secret weapon: state-of-the-art helicopters manned by elite police pilots.”

“Known as Air One, these chopper cops, who operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week, are equipped with high-tech infrared cameras and augmented-reality mapping capabilities that allow police on the ground to see in the dark and locate the bad guys,” the synopsis continues. “As Sheriff Billy Woods’ ‘eye in the sky,’ they detect where perpetrators are running and hiding and whether they’re armed; they essentially guide the SWAT team with vital, instantaneous information that could separate life from death. Air One’s heart-pounding stories are brought to vivid life through in-chopper cameras, radio transmissions, and gripping first-person interviews with law enforcement. The series also includes high-octane footage of the elite team’s response to an officer being shot and the efforts to arrest the suspected shooter.”

Be sure to tune in to the second season of Chopper Cops on June 17, only on Paramount+. The first season is streaming now.