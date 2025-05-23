Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2025

The mountain of content at Paramount+ is growing next month.

The streamer has unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup throughout June 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It will be a big month for SpongeBob SquarePants fans, as both SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show will return for new seasons, available to stream on Paramount+. Meanwhile, the streamer is packing plenty of excitement with its upcoming film slate, which will see hit movies like 3:10 to Yuma, 12 Years a Slave, Elf, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Pulp Fiction, and She’s All That, as well as several Indiana Jones films, the trio of Godfather movies, and two Rambo movies. Paramount+ will also stock the 2024 Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun-led post-apocalyptic romance film Love Me, premiere Noah’s Arc: The Movie, and one June 8 stream the 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in June 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

June 1

3:10 to Yuma*

12 Years a Slave

Bad News Bears

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

But I’m a Cheerleader

Call Me By Your Name

Carol

Carriers

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Daddy Day Camp

Dance Flick

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy

Eagle Eye

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

EuroTrip

Everybody’s Fine

Extract

First Blood

Heatwave

How She Move

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

In & Out

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jawbreaker

Kinky Boots

Law of Desire

Layer Cake

Light of My Life

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Masterminds

Military Wives*

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Country for Old Men

Orange County

Overdrive

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED*

Reservoir Dogs

Risky Business

Road Trip

Run & Gun

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

School Ties

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

She’s All That

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Stand By Me

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Autopsy of Jane Doe*

The Crossing Guard

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The Gambler

The General’s Daughter

The Girl Next Door

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Hunt for Red October

The Ides of March

The Kings of Summer

The Last Samurai

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!

The Nice Guys

The Other Woman*

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Running Man

The Shootist

The Space Between Us*

The Untouchables

Tigerland

Tommy Boy

Tootsie

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit

Whiplash

Without a Paddle

xXx

Zola

June 4

SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)

June 5

Lions for Lambs*

June 11

The Really Loud House (season 2)

June 22

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)

June 25

The Patrick Star Show (season 3)

Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)

The Last Cowboy (season 5)