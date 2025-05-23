Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2025

The mountain of content at Paramount+ is growing next month.
The streamer has unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup throughout June 2025.
It will be a big month for SpongeBob SquarePants fans, as both SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show will return for new seasons, available to stream on Paramount+. Meanwhile, the streamer is packing plenty of excitement with its upcoming film slate, which will see hit movies like 3:10 to Yuma, 12 Years a Slave, Elf, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Pulp Fiction, and She’s All That, as well as several Indiana Jones films, the trio of Godfather movies, and two Rambo movies. Paramount+ will also stock the 2024 Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun-led post-apocalyptic romance film Love Me, premiere Noah’s Arc: The Movie, and one June 8 stream the 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in June 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
June 1
3:10 to Yuma*
12 Years a Slave
Bad News Bears
BlacKkKlansman
Boogie Nights
But I’m a Cheerleader
Call Me By Your Name
Carol
Carriers
Center Stage
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Cloverfield
Crawlspace
Daddy Day Camp
Dance Flick
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy
Eagle Eye
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
EuroTrip
Everybody’s Fine
Extract
First Blood
Heatwave
How She Move
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
In & Out
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jawbreaker
Kinky Boots
Law of Desire
Layer Cake
Light of My Life
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Masterminds
Military Wives*
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Country for Old Men
Orange County
Overdrive
Pretty In Pink
Pulp Fiction
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED*
Reservoir Dogs
Risky Business
Road Trip
Run & Gun
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
School Ties
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
She’s All That
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Stand By Me
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
The Autopsy of Jane Doe*
The Crossing Guard
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The Gambler
The General’s Daughter
The Girl Next Door
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Hunt for Red October
The Ides of March
The Kings of Summer
The Last Samurai
The Lovely Bones
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
The Nice Guys
The Other Woman*
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Running Man
The Shootist
The Space Between Us*
The Untouchables
Tigerland
Tommy Boy
Tootsie
Total Recall (1990)
True Grit
Whiplash
Without a Paddle
xXx
Zola
June 4
SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)
June 5
Lions for Lambs*
June 11
The Really Loud House (season 2)
June 22
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)
June 25
The Patrick Star Show (season 3)
Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)
The Last Cowboy (season 5)