'Chicago Med' to Leave Netflix This Month

Chicago Med is leaving Netflix this month, giving viewers just days to rewatch the currently available episodes. Right now, Chicago Med Season 1 through Season 5 are streaming on Netflix. The NBC medical drama has a total of seven seasons, at this time, but only the first five are available on Netflix.

Chicago Med is the third installment of Dick Wolf's Chicago franchise at NBC, following Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. It debuted in 2015 and has over 170 episodes to date. Chicago Med follows the lives and careers of members of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center emergency department as they balance their jobs as life-saving medical specialists and their complicated personal lives. Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Kristen Hager, and Jessy Schram are all current stars of the show. Past stars include Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Rachel DiPillo, and Colin Donnell.

Back in 2020, Gehlfuss sat down with TV Fanatic to discuss the series, and opened up about what it had been like to work on a fictional medical drama during a real-life global pandemic. "I feel very lucky to be working at all right now. It's so impressive what's been put together: all the time, money, and research that's gone into making this possible," he said. "And before we even stepped foot back on stage at work, I felt very comfortable going in, knowing the precautions and all the new dynamics and the protocols that were set up."

Gehlfuss continued, "But having said that, the first day, it was overwhelming. It was my first day, along with the entire crew. And so we were finding our way. It was overwhelming, because you're downloading all this new information on how to be and also simultaneously making all these new decisions to set precedents with each department: wardrobe, hair, makeup, sound props, everything."

He went on to say, "You know, I really felt like we were almost starting over on a new show. Thankfully, all our characters are so within us at this point, no matter how much of a break we got because of this quarantine. Will was still very much within me. I can't imagine what it would be like to start up a brand new show during a time like this. Thankfully that overwhelming and maybe stressful nature has dissipated a little bit."

Gehlfuss then added, "It's difficult to not want to reach out and hug someone from your family, which is what we all are. having not seen them for six months. A lot of your habits are colliding with the new dynamic and the new way. But we're adapting. So we'll figure it out. And, again, I'm just happy that we have the opportunity to figure it out." Chicago Med is set to return for its eighth season later this year.