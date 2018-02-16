With Aug. 28 marking the anniversary of Chadwick Boseman's tragic death, many of his fans are looking to revisit his work and appreciate his talent. Luckily for fans who don't already own physical copies of films like Black Panther and Get on Up, several streaming services are hosting Boseman's work as an actor.

Of Boseman's 15 movies, 14 of them are available to stream on widely available platforms. This includes all four of Boseman's outings as the iconic Black Panther character from Marvel Comics. His first film, The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, and his last film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, are also streaming, to help admirers see the full range of his career. Scroll through to learn where exactly you can watch Boseman's movies.