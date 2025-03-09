‘Castle’ Is Now Streaming Totally Free

ABC’s Castle may have had a dramatic cancellation, but that hasn’t stopped fans from loving the show. The series is now streaming completely for free.

Starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic, the procedural follows the lives of Fillion’s Richard Castle, a best-selling mystery novelist, and Katic’s Kate Beckett, a homicide detective, as they solve unusual crimes in New York City. Castle ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016 and is streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video. But now The Roku Channel is getting on the action.

All eight seasons of Castle are available for free on The Roku Channel, as long as fans don’t mind watching it with ads which is a lot better than paying. It’s unknown how long this will last, so fans may want to start watching now if they want to watch Castle for free. What this means for the show’s future on Hulu, Disney+, and Prime is also unknown, but shows have been streaming on more than one platform before, and it’s likely to continue for Castle, at least for now.

(Photo by Nicole Wilder/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) STANA KATIC, NATHAN FILLION, NICK E. TARABAY, SEAMUS DEVER, JON HUERTAS

Castle also starred Susan Sullivan, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Molly C. Quinn, Jon Huertas, Tamala Jones, Seamus Dever, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Toks Olagundoye and is created by Andrew W. Marlowe. The show was a hit on ABC and received multiple Emmy nominations. While a ninth season was nearly confirmed, after some alleged on-set drama and Katic’s firing, Castle was officially canceled just before the show’s Season 8 finale.

Whether a reboot of the series is possible, especially after what happened, it’s hard to tell, but at the very least, some of the Castle stars are still close. A few of them have reunited with Fillion on The Rookie, which also airs on ABC. It may not be Castle, but it’s better than nothing. Plus, it still gives fans something to hope for.

For fans of Castle or those who have been wanting to check it out but didn’t want to pay, now is the perfect chance to stream it. All eight seasons of the ABC procedural are streaming for free right now on The Roku Channel. It is also streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video for those who already have those streamers or don’t really mind paying. But free on The Roku Channel is certainly a pretty good offer.