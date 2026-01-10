‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Teases Possible Season 3 Details Following Early Renewal

The Pitt Season 2 may have just premiered, but it’s never too early to think about Season 3.

HBO Max announced the renewal on Wednesday before the Season 2 premiere officially dropped.

Unlike the second season, which takes place during the Fourth of July weekend, star and executive producer Noah Wyle told Variety on the red carpet of the Season 2 premiere that Season 3 probably won’t include a holiday. “Although we might not push it so far into the future this time – 10 months was a long jump,” he added. “I don’t think we need to make that long of a jump next time.”

Robby greets Shen. They hear Mary calling for help (Warrick Page for MAX)

While showrunner and creator R. Scott Gemmill joked earlier on the carpet that next season will happen on Halloween, Wyle had a fun response. “He’s just giving – ask a Canadian a question, and they answer. It’s unbelievable,” he said. “He’s got this Krampus costume he wants to wear on set.”

Assuming Season 3 won’t have as big a time jump as Season 2, it’s possible fans could be seeing the staff during the fall or winter, so even if it’s not on a holiday, it could still very well be during the holidays. As for when the new season could possibly take place, the Season 2 premiere revealed that Wyle’s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch will be taking a three-month sabbatical after the current shift, which would take him to October for his return if he doesn’t shorten or extend it. Season 3 could show Robby on his first shift back, but at this point, it’s hard to tell.

Dr. Robby and his three protégés receive three ambulances in the bay. (Warrick Page/HBOMAX)

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Along with Wyle, Season 2 also stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi.

The Emmy-winning drama is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. Gemmill serves as executive producer alongside Wyle, John Wells, JWP’s Erin, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich. New episodes of The Pitt premiere on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.