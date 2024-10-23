Carol Burnett Says Her Latest TV Role Is ‘Probably’ Her Last

Carol Burnett is looking to retire after her current role. The 91-year-old actress is starring in the Apple TV+ comedy Palm Royale, which centers on a social climber desperate for her aunt-by-marriage’s inheritance. With over seven decades under her belt in the industry, Burnett tells Variety that Palm Royale will “probably” be her final on-camera job. “Unless there’s a cameo or something fun!” she shared. She is set to guest star in the upcoming fourth season of Hacks.

Burnett has been in the industry since the mid-‘50s, and her variety show was one of the first to be hosted by a woman. She’s won numerous accolades, including multiple Golden Globes, Emmy Awards, a Tony, and a Grammy Award, so it’s no surprise that she would want to take a breather, especially at her age. At the very least, she is the one choosing to retire, like she chose to end The Carol Burnett Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I called it quits because I thought we had done just about everything we could do, and we had started to repeat ourselves in sketches,” Burnett shared. “I said, ‘I want to leave before the network starts flicking the lights on and off and saying, ‘Goodbye. Don’t do this anymore.’ I wanted to say goodbye.”

Palm Royale premiered on Apple TV+ last March and also stars Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chadae Robinson, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney. The period comedy is based on the 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. Set in 1969, the series centers on Wiig’s Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, an outsider who strives to attain a place in the high society of Palm Beach, Florida, through the town’s most exclusive country club, in the process, learning what she will and won’t do to achieve this status.

Carol Burnett is the latest actress to reveal that she plans on retiring after her current role. Kathy Bates has her mind set on stepping away from acting once her new show, Matlock, comes to an end. Luckily, CBS just renewed Matlock for a second season, so Bates won’t be retiring any time soon. Palm Royale was also renewed for a second season in June and as of now, there isn’t any word on a premiere date. Filming did kick off earlier this month, so there should be more information coming in the near future. As of now, fans can just watch the first season on Apple TV+, and find some of Burnett’s other work to watch in the meantime.