Canceled Netflix Show to Release Surprise Final Episode

After the announcement of the series’ end, one of Netflix’s biggest adaptations is getting a surprise extra episode.

Fans of The Sandman, based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, were surprised on Tuesday when Netflix announced that the series would receive an extra episode based on the spinoff series Death: The High Cost of Living—focused on Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s character Death.

Previously, Netflix announced the second and final season would only be eleven episodes, with six dropping on July 3 and the final five would release on July 24. Now, the streaming service has announced the surprise final episode will release a week later on July 31.

Audiences were shocked when Netflix announced The Sandman would end in just two seasons, as the adaptation had plenty more side stories to adapt (although it was halfway through the main storyline). Some fans thought the series’ premature end was due to the sexual assault allegations by nine women against Gaiman.

However, series showrunner Allan Heinberg claimed the series “has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” in an interview to Variety.

Netflix’s summary of season two is as follows: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”