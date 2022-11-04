Canceled Netflix Series Has Not Reached the End of the Road Yet

Season 3 may be out of the cards, but Fate: The Winx Saga isn't done telling its story just yet. Days after Netflix canceled Fate: The Winx Saga after just two seasons, marking the latest Netflix original series to be axed after just a handful of episodes, creator Iginio Straffi revealed that there is a bit of a silver lining: several other Winx projects are in the works that will expand the world of the popular Netflix live-action series.

Straffi shared the exciting news in a Thursday Instagram post, acknowledging that "Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world." He went on to reveal, "I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you." Although he did not divulge many details, he did say that among the planned projects is a "brand new CG Winx animated series reboot," which is "going into production." According to Straffi, the upcoming series will "sweep you back to the Winx world." Straffi also revealed that there is a "big budget Winx movie" in the works.

"For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you," he wrote. "Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times."

The news comes just days after showrunner Brian Young confirmed that the fan-favorite series would not receive a third season. In a message to fans, Young shared, "This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga," news that he called "especially tough." Originally debuting on Netflix in January 2021, with Season 2 launching in September 2022, Fate: The Winx Saga was a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club that starred Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, and Robert James-Collier. The series was popular among Netflix subscribers, with its second season even debuting on the Netflix Top 10 as the second-most viewed English-language TV title and the third-most watched title overall.

Given the show's popularity, the series' cancellation was met with upset with fans, who immediately came together to launch an effort to save the show. A Change.org petition calling on Netflix to "bring back the amazing show Fate: The Winx Saga and get the ending we deserve," has received nearly 70,000 signatures.