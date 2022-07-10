'Caillou' Is Back, Much to Viewers' Dismay

By Stephanie Downs

Peacock is bringing back Caillou in a major way, per Entertainment Tonight. But, it's safe to say that fans aren't on board with the move. In short, fans aren't happy about some of the creative changes, including the fact that Caillou will be a computer-animated series when it does come back to Peacock

Peacock is reportedly partnering with WildBrain, a Halifax-based media company, to bring Caillou back to the small screen. Unlike the original, 2D animated version that began airing in Canada in 1997, Caillou on Peacock will be computer-animated. WildBrain president Josh Scherba said about the news, "This is yet another example of how we're reinvigorating treasured brands from our evergreen library. For over 25 years, preschoolers have connected with Caillou because they can see themselves in these highly relatable stories."

Judging by the responses to the Caillou reboot news, fans aren't thrilled about it. Between the new animation style and the fact that it's being rebooted in the first place, Twitter users have plenty to say about this news. 

