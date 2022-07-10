'Caillou' Is Back, Much to Viewers' Dismay
Peacock is bringing back Caillou in a major way, per Entertainment Tonight. But, it's safe to say that fans aren't on board with the move. In short, fans aren't happy about some of the creative changes, including the fact that Caillou will be a computer-animated series when it does come back to Peacock.
Peacock is reportedly partnering with WildBrain, a Halifax-based media company, to bring Caillou back to the small screen. Unlike the original, 2D animated version that began airing in Canada in 1997, Caillou on Peacock will be computer-animated. WildBrain president Josh Scherba said about the news, "This is yet another example of how we're reinvigorating treasured brands from our evergreen library. For over 25 years, preschoolers have connected with Caillou because they can see themselves in these highly relatable stories."
Judging by the responses to the Caillou reboot news, fans aren't thrilled about it. Between the new animation style and the fact that it's being rebooted in the first place, Twitter users have plenty to say about this news.
Nope
absolutely not https://t.co/TlaDfpZZ7Q pic.twitter.com/jpHoAbkKSf— Cliterissa Explains It All ♑️ (@Filthiana) June 27, 2022
This fan kept their thoughts on the Caillou reboot short and sweet. They're not a fan.
Not Holding Back
How they make that gremlin even uglier https://t.co/cc2YBQwrmE— real creamer (@xietyl) June 27, 2022
Caillou has, surprisingly, sparked plenty of opinions amongst Twitter users. Not all of them are positive.
Don't Need It
Why is this generation rebooting everything instead of making new and unique concepts of their own? Because I promise you we don’t need another Caillou series. https://t.co/SszSxNPOV2— 𝑨✵ (@ivyIegion) June 27, 2022
This Twitter user took issue with yet another reboot being in the works. As they put it, "we don't need another Caillou series."
Can't Do It
I thought we escaped him 😨 https://t.co/7ahMZcet9P— Gabriel Jones (@sundroptweets) June 27, 2022
Twitter users have made their feelings on Caillou abundantly clear. They don't want the character back on TV.
Who?
Who asked for this?! https://t.co/L0Pj0Pq3Mp— Avery Merrick (@averydmerrick) June 27, 2022
Based on the responses to the news, many aren't happy to see Caillou back in the works. They feel as though it should be left in the past.
Rough
Looks like Caillou had a very rough transition to 3D. 😂 https://t.co/3dpoUJ6upq— 🐺🌈🌓 Wolfgang: #PrideMonth (by WMatt™) (@TheWM4tt) June 27, 2022
It's clear that people aren't into the animation style that they went with for the Caillou reboot. This individual called it "rough."
Ruined
the one thing that Caillou did well was its artstyle...and they ruined it. bruh https://t.co/DbqZaa22VU— Nintendom (@Nintendom_Power) June 27, 2022
While people aren't the biggest fans of Caillou in general, they could at least appreciate the original animation style. But, Peacock is going in another direction.