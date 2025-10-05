Cable Talk Show Host Sets New Series — and It’ll Be Free on YouTube

A cable talk show host is adding a new series to her plate, and fans will be able to watch it for free on YouTube.

Deadline reports that Good Morning Football’s Jamie Erdahl is launching No Breaks with Jamie Erdahl.

The series premiered on Wednesday, with Erdahl going live on YouTube with a new daily talk show featuring unfiltered takes on a variety of topics. The series takes viewers into the chaos of everyday life, including work, parenting, friendships, sports, and the “wonderfully random topics that take over group chats.” Additionally, No Breaks will feature guests dropping by to share their real-life stories, while audiences will also be able to share their take on the conversation.

“People keep asking how I ‘do it all.’ I don’t,” said Erdahl. “Life doesn’t have a pause button, so why should a talk show? No Breaks is where the mess, the laughter, and the honesty all hang together live every afternoon. Let’s begin embracing the chaos together.”

The daily talk show will stream live on weekdays on YouTube at 4 p.m. ET via the @NoBreaksShow channel. It will also be available on demand. Additionally, No Breaks will be made available as a podcast on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. If fans miss out on the live streams, episodes will be staying on YouTube so they can always go back and watch for the first time or rewatch their favorite moments.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

On top of No Breaks, Jamie Erdahl is staying as busy as ever, so the show’s title is certainly true. Every weekday morning, she leads Good Morning Football, so having to go from that and only giving herself a few hours before No Breaks is impressive. So far, she seems to be doing it with ease, so it should be interesting to see how this continues for her.

Erdahl has been co-hosting Good Morning Football since 2022, so while she will be juggling a lot now with No Breaks, it should be nice for her to have something else to work on and not just putting all of her focus on GMFB. Fans will want to tune in on weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on YouTube to see what she cooks up next on No Breaks with Jamie Erdahl, because it won’t just be sports that she’ll be talking about.