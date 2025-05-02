Longtime ‘Fox & Friends’ Anchor Steve Doocy Tears up Announcing Big Change to Show

Longtime Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy will be taking a step back after nearly 30 years.

Doocy, who has co-anchored the Fox News program since 1998, revealed on Thursday’s show that he will now be working just three days out of the week and will be based in Florida, hosting the show’s remote segments.

“After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into New York City in the dark, today is the last day I will host this show from the couch,” Doocy announced Thursday. “I’m not retiring. I’m not leaving the show. I’m still a host, but it’s time for a change.”

Doocy will now be able to spend more time with his family while also going “coast-to-coast” as a host in locations “that don’t get a lot of network airtime.” He will also be joining “the couch crew for commentary” remotely, promising viewers that they will “still hear my voice and my opinions loud and clear.”

Doocy then got choked up as he admitted he’ll miss many of his colleagues in New York. “I have a lot of friends in this skyscraper. I’m going to miss seeing them in person,” he continued. “The security guys, the cafe crew, especially the hair and makeup team, because they are geniuses at what they do. And the closest to my heart: the Fox & Friends team, working day and night producing America’s No. 1 cable morning news show.”

Fox anchor Steve Doocy interviews comedian Kevin Nealon as he promotes his new Fox Nation talk show “Hiking With Kevin” on “Fox & Friends” at Fox News Channel Studios on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Doocy went on to thank all of his co-hosts — Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones — who had put together a highlight reel of Doocy’s decades at Fox & Friends.

“For nearly 30 years, Steve has been a force on the curvy couch with his signature smile and wit,” said Megan Albano, Fox News Media’s executive vice president of morning programming, in a statement after Doocy’s announcement. “His relationship with our audience is unmatched and we are looking forward to him taking his trademark style from the couch to cities across America’s heartland where he will co-host from diners to pickleball courts and more, and finally not have to drive across the George Washington Bridge at 3:30 am every morning.”