‘Burden of Guilt’: Something Doesn’t Add Up for Tracyraquel Berns in Her Baby Brother’s Death (Exclusive Clip)

Paramount+ has a new true crime docuseries, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. Streaming now, the new series, Burden of Guilt, is based on the podcast of the same name and follows “Tracyraquel Berns’ quest to uncover the truth behind her baby brother Matthew’s mysterious death, which occurred when she was just two years old.” While it was initially ruled an accident, she was later wrongfully blamed for his death.

In the exclusive sneak peek, Berns watches her almost 2-year-old struggle to lift a gallon of milk, which was around eight or nine pounds, in 1994. She explains that her 4-month-old brother weighed double that, and she lifted him so easily. So it hit her that something wasn’t adding up because she shouldn’t have been able to pick him up and throw him over the side of the crib.

Over the course of three episodes, “Berns recounts her journey to justice while attempting to untangle the web of lies she was told while growing up. Although she was only two years old when Matthew died and has no clear memory of the event, the facts don’t add up. Tracyraquel is convinced there was more to the story. The discovery that she was framed for her baby brother’s premature death is earth-shattering. With the help of forensic experts and passionate prosecutors, her determination to discover the truth exposes shocking facts and illuminates a haunting story of abuse and deceit. Was the killer a family member? The mystery would be solved in court.”

Burden of Guilt is directed by Patrick Stegall and is a co-production of Susan Zirinsky’s See It Now Studios with Glass Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Zirinsky and Terence Wrong executive produce for See It Now Studios, with Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora as supervising producers. Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch serve as executive producers for Glass Entertainment.

Burden of Guilt is one of many true crime docuseries on Paramount+. The genre continues to captivate America and it’s always both exciting and nerve-wracking to see what happens and what other story will be told. Burden of Guilt sounds like it will be interesting series and people won’t want to miss what happens because just going off the clip, true crime lovers will want to watch it. Burden of Guilt is streaming now on Paramount+.