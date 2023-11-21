BTS' New Disney+ Show Revealed

K-pop stars BTS released a launch teaser and poster for BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part docuseries that will debut on Disney+ on Dec. 20. As part of the docuseries, audiences will be able to journey in-depth through the band's decade-long career, offering an overview of the obstacles and challenges encountered during their global career-defining achievements. It will also provide insight into the group's day-to-day lives and inner thoughts, as well as their daily lives and experiences.

The video teaser reveals memorable moments from an in-depth interview with the members. "I felt each and every emotion," J-Hope says at the beginning of the short clip, while RM adds, "We did it."

Additionally, the poster is intended to illustrate the concept behind BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. There is a light coming through a dark space, alluding to BTS' official logo and raising the anticipation around their upcoming story as it unfolds. The band announced their hiatus in 2022 as each member will complete their mandatory service over the next couple of years.

(Photo: HYBE)

Even though BTS has been on a break since mid-2022, they have been doing so to explore solo projects. Big Hit Music has since re-negotiated contracts with all seven boyband members, with the label stating that it hopes to "share with everyone a full group promotional period in for BTS 2025."

Suga was the most recent member to officially enlist in the South Korean military, following Jin in December of 2022 and J-hope at the beginning of this year. Currently, the enlistment dates of the remaining four members of BTS, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V, are unclear.

After RM promised fans the group would return in 2025, Jungkook recently expressed looking forward to the reunion. "Preparing as a solo artist and also working as a solo musician… there were times where I really missed [being in the group]," he said during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. "When I was in the waiting room or standing by myself on stage or eating with the staff. We were always together for so many years that I felt the void of them not being next to me."

"You know, I miss them. And I was thinking about them. So I suppose that year could seem far away, but I don't want to think that way," he added. "I think the synergy of BTS in 2025 will be incredible. I am so looking forward to it." BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will be available on Disney+, with two new episodes released every Wednesday.