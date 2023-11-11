Why BTS's Jungkook Is Afraid of Microwaves

The K-pop idol said he had feared the kitchen appliance since he was young.

Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS recently revealed that microwaves are one of the things he still fears the most. The K-pop superstar recently made a guest appearance on the late-night NBC talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his appearance, he discussed the success of his debut solo album, Golden, which was released Nov. 3.

"Frankly speaking, I was confident, but this is beyond my imagination," Jungkook said. "And I am very grateful to [BTS' fanbase] ARMY. Because if it was not for ARMY, this wouldn't be possible."

On Friday, the South Korean singer released Golden, followed by two singles, "Seven" with Latto and "3D" with Jack Harlow. In addition to debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the former has since become the fastest song to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In the later part of the show, Jimmy Fallon brought up an older interview with Jungkook. "I was looking through some interviews with you, and this question made me laugh. It said, 'What is the scariest thing in the world for you?" the talk show host said.

"And your answer was: 'A microwave. I always worry that it will explode'. What are you talking about," he asked, much to the amusement of the audience.

"Well, when I was young, I used to be afraid," Jungkook replied in English, then proceeded to reveal that he is "still afraid" of microwaves even now. After explaining why he is afraid of the machines, the BTS singer went on to mimic the sound of an explosion in order to clarify the reason for his fear.

Golden, which features its collaborations with Latto and Jack Harlow, also features tracks with DJ Snake and Major Lazer, as well as songs written by Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. In addition, Jungkook is also featured in the new kid Laroi single "Too Much," which also features UK rapper Central Cee. The song is expected to be included on the Aussie singer's debut album, The First Time, in November.

In addition to that, British rock band Coldplay recently covered BTS member Jin's solo single "The Astronaut" during their concert in Tokyo on Nov. 6. This was only the second time they had played the song live during their ongoing 'Music of the Spheres' world tour as they debuted it with Jin at the tour's Buenos Aires, Argentina stop in October 2022.