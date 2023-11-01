BTS' V Reveals Condition After Stalker Follows Him Into Apartment Elevator

V of K-pop boyband BTS has informed fans he is fine following a recent stalking incident. A woman in her 20s was reportedly arrested for allegedly violating South Korea's anti-stalking act early Friday, Oct. 27, according to the country's news outlet KBS.

According to the publication, it is reported that the woman waited outside BTS's V's apartment building on Oct. 26 and followed him as he drove into the parking lot of the residence. It is also reported that the woman entered the same elevator V was taking as she attempted to speak with him before handing him a marriage certificate with her name on it.

Police were able to track the woman down using the information on the marriage certificate and arrested her on the morning of Oct. 27. In addition to this, it has been reported that the woman has stalked V previously.

BTS and V's label, Big Hit Music, issued a statement to TV Report regarding the incident. "We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist's personal life and threaten their safety," the agency said, as translated by Soompi.

The South Korean singer has since responded to the news in a post on Weverse, saying, "I'm all good~~ Don't worry", and including a photo of himself posing with a sunset, as reported by Allkpop.

Last month, V and the other six members of the K-pop sensation BTS made news after renewing their contracts with their agency, BigHit Music, for the second time, music industry sources reported. It was reported that all seven members of the group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — signed new contracts with the agency.

In a regulatory filing released on Wednesday, the parent company of BigHit, HYBE Corporation, announced the board of directors had approved a plan to renew contracts with the group. According to a statement announcing the deals, the group will "stay together in 2025 and beyond."

In a release, BigHit Music stated, "The board of BigHit Music all agreed to renew the exclusive contracts of BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook." HYBE, which chairman Band Si Hyuk heads, has stated that as a result of the contract renewal, members currently serving in the military will complete their military service, and then they will start the contract period.