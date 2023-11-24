Paul Stanley Falls Ill, KISS Cancels Multiple Farewell Tour Concerts

KISS recently canceled multiple concerts on their farewell tour, after singer-guitarist Paul Stanley fell ill. Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Kiss announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21 that their Ottowa, Canada show was called off due to "an unforeseen illness in the band party." The following day, the band announced that their Toronto show on Nov. 22 — which was to be the final Canadian stop of their End of the Road farewell tour — was also canceled.

In a post on social media, Stanley sent a message to fans and included a photo of himself in bed with an IV drip. "Toronto And Ottawa... I've done everything possible to get onstage and be a part of the incredible 2 1/2 hour celebration we planned but this flu has made it impossible," he wrote. "I along with Gene, Tommy and Eric couldn't be more disappointed and send our deepest apologies." UCR noted that the language around the Canadian shows was specifically "canceled" and not "postponed," which may indicate they will not be rescheduled.

Kiss isn't the only rock band having to cancel shows due to illness lately. In September, Guns N' Roses canceled a concert at the last second, due to an "unspecified illness." The show was set to kick off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. According to local news affiliate Fox 2 St. Louis, the band made the announcement on Friday, after the concert staging had already been set up.

"Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert," the Cardinals office stated. "You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced." The statement added, "Please note, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund."

In October, Aerosmith canceled all of their 2023 tour dates, due to singer Steven Tyler's fractured larynx. The iconic rock band shared the news on Instagram, writing, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential," the statement continued. "As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more." In his own statement, Tyler added, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

The band went on to note that "all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates." They also explained that "refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."