Rammstein Addresses Sexual Misconduct and Plagiarism Allegations

Rammstein seems to be sticking around, at least for now. The iconic German metal band has issued a statement regarding their status, while also addressing sexual misconduct claims that arose against Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann in 2023, as well plagiarism allegations against the band.

"We would like to say a big thank you to all of our fans, our friends and visitors to our concerts," the band wrote, as shared by Metal Injection. "Thank you for your support, your warmth and Support on this 2024 tour. We could feel it everywhere and felt carried on a wave full of emotions. It was an honor to be able to play for you, to be a part of these happy moments and the joy we shared. Because of you, we are a band that has found its joy in music and on stage again. Every concert was a healing act for us. We thank you for that."

"We have been actively dealing with the allegations made against the band since last summer," Rammstein's statement continued. "We take this debate seriously, even if much of it is baseless and grossly exaggerated. It is an internal process that will accompany us for a long time. Each of us does it in our own way and deals with it differently. At this point we would particularly like to thank our families and loved ones for their unrestricted support and love; they too were hit hard by the allegations made and the media's handling of them."

(Photo: German rock band Rammstein performs live on stage at Gods Of Metal 2016. Monza (Italy) June 2nd, 2016. - Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

"We would like to thank our crew, our management, all our employees and everyone who has supported us and remained loyal along this journey," the band added. "This huge stadium tour with this great show and this extraordinary stage has now come to an end after 135 concerts in 5 years with 6 million fans. It's not Rammstein. It's not us. It's not you. The path continues. Farewell, goodbye, GOODBYE!!"

As noted, Lindemann was accused of sexual misconduct last year, with authorities investigating the claims. Ultimately, the investigation was dropped, with the frontman's lawyers stating that "Berlin state prosecutor's office shows that there is insufficient evidence that our client allegedly committed sexual offenses," per Metal Injection.

Earlier this year, the band's troubles continued when French synthwave band Ninja Cyborg claimed they stole their 2018 song "The Sunny Road" for Rammstein's 2019 track "Deutschland." It's unclear if Rammstein