BTS Playing Limited Concert Due to Member's Lingering Health Issue

BTS member Jin's participation in the K-pop group's upcoming concerts has been reduced due to the same finger injury that prevented him from being as active at the Grammy Awards as the other six members. According to an April 8 statement from the group's management company, Big Hit, on Weverse, Jin's performance and choreography will be "limited to a certain extent" at the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas shows scheduled for April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

"As we informed you on March 19, Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finer had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger," the statement said. "It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery."

🐹 no my finger doesnt hurt really

Bit Hit added, "While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin's movements...as a result, Jin's choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans."

While some fans expressed worry over the star, Jin published a Weverse comment on April 4 that said (translated into English), "No, my finger doesn't hurt really. It's wrapped around because it would need another operation/surgery if there's a large impact/force onto it. So if you pretend it hurts people are cautious/careful."

BTS was beset with a few of their members falling sick in the weeks leading to their Las Vegas shows. A month ago, Big Hit told fans that Jin had undergone surgery to repair tendons damaged in his left index finger. Big Hit notified fans a few days later that member J-Hope had recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to an official statement from Big Hit Music, the K-pop star was diagnosed after visiting a hospital on March 23 with a sore throat and was subsequently given a PCR test. Several days later, Big Hit announced that member Jungkook had also tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the United States. He and J-Hope have since recovered.