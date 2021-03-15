'Bridgerton' Star Luke Newton Shares First Look at Season 2 With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

Bridgerton star Luke Newton has shared the first look at Season 2 of the massively popular Netflix series with a behind-the-scenes photo. Over on his Instagram page, Newton — who plays Colin, the youngest Bridgerton brother — posted photos of himself and co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Luke Thompson — who play his fictional brothers Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Benedict Bridgerton, respectively. The cast members are dressed in their early 19th century London attire, and appear to be having a great time on-set. In a caption on the post, Newton wrote, "The boys are back in town."

Season 2 of Bridgerton was announced in January, with series creator Chris Van Dusen revealing the news during a Today show interview. "We are going to be starting filming later this spring in London, and we're all so excited," he said. "I know the cast cannot wait to get back to it and neither can I." Van Dusen then went on to share some details about Season 2, revealing that it would focus more on Baily's Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Newton (@lukenewtonuk)

"We left him at the end of the season at a bit of a crossroads so I'm looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market," he explained, then quipping that he knows what is going to happen because he's the one who has been writing it. "I know where we're going, I know we have a bunch of new characters we're going to be introducing," he said. "Anthony is going to have a love interest next season and it's going to be as sweeping and moving, and as beautiful that viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show."

Van Dusen also commented on the chances of Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) returning, seemingly implying that it is a possibility. "In my mind, they will always be Bridgertons and will always be a part of the show." Fans of the show will remember that the Season 1 finale ended with a flash-forward that showed Simon and Daphne having welcomed a son, their first child.

Subsequently, Bailey also commented on what fans can look forward to in Bridgerton Season 3, telling EW, "They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be enjoy your year and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen. We'll all be back for more romance, hopefully next Christmas, maybe further away."