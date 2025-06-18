‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Reveals Positive Update About Future With the Series

Dearest gentle reader, Viscount Bridgerton is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has revealed some great news about his future on the Netflix series, which was recently renewed for an additional two seasons.

The actor, who is set to star in two highly-anticipated blockbuster films this year with Jurassic World: Rebirth and Wicked: For Good, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he has no plans to leave Bridgerton and will continue playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton. Even despite his never-ending busy schedule, which also extends to the stage. “I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” he said.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 307 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

“There’s a real sense of brotherly pride I feel in it,” Bailey continued. “I look forward to, in another however many years, when we’ve done the eighth season, to sit around and be like, ‘Look what we all did together.’ I know how much I love long-running series. I know how important familiarity of character and story and consistency is in these long-running series.”

In fact, Bailey was so dedicated to Bridgerton that at one point, while filming Season 3, he was also filming Wicked and Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers – all at the same time. It’s unknown how many episodes of the upcoming fourth season Bailey will be appearing in, but rest assured, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and his wife, Simone Ashley’s Kate Bridgerton, will be returning, presumably with baby Bridgerton.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 203 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Jonathan Bailey’s comments about his future on the show come not long after Bridgerton was given a two-season renewal, taking the series through Season 6. Bailey and Ashley led the second season, based on the second book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Since Season 1 leads Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page are no longer on the show, fans have probably been worried about what this means for the following leads. But fans won’t have to worry any time soon.

Meanwhile, Season 4 of Bridgerton is set to release sometime in 2026. After Season 3 focused on Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, Season 4 will center on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his “lady in silver,” Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), and is based on the third Bridgerton book, An Offer from a Gentleman. The premiere date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, the first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix.