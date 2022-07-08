'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Adds Another Cast Member

Bridgerton's upcoming spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte has officially found its Violet Ledger. Deadline confirmed Thursday that British actress Connie Jenkins-Greig, known for her roles in ITV's Mr Selfridge, BBC's New Blood, and the 2017 action film The Take Down, has been cast as a young Violet Bridgerton in the upcoming Shondlaand series, slated for a 2023 release.

According to the outlet, Violet is "a kind and inquisitive teenager who has not yet entered the marriage mart ... or famously become a Bridgerton." Fans of the Regency-era drama will know that Violet eventually marries Edmund Bridgerton, the 8th Viscount Bridgerton and patriarch of the Bridgerton family, who died of an allergic reaction after a bee sting. Together, they share eight children. Violet is the daughter of Vivian and Lord Ledger, who will be played by Katie Brayben and Keir Charles. In the spinoff, a younger version of the Bridgerton character will be featured, as the series is set to center on the rise of young Queen Charlotte.

Although Queen Charlotte was not part of Julia Quinn's novels, the book series on which the hit Netflix original is based, the character immediately became a fan-favorite following the series' Netflix debut in December 2020. Amid the show's success and multiple season renewal, Netflix was seemingly aware of the fanfare for Queen Charlotte, in May 2021 officially ordering a Bridgerton spinoff based around the character.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria said at the time. "Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

The upcoming series is set to be written by Rhimes, who will also serve as an executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2023, though an exact premiere date has yet to be announced. In other Bridgerton news, it has been confirmed that Bridgerton Season 3 will pull source material from Romancing Mister Bridgerton as it documents the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.