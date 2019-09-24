‘Breaking Bad’: Netflix Releases New ‘El Camino’ Trailer During 2019 Emmys

Netflix just released a new trailer for El Camino, the Breaking Bad sequel film, during the 2019 Emmys. The film picks up after the series finale, and will reportedly follow Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman as he attempts to get out of Albuquerque, New Mexico after having been rescued from a gang of white supremacists by Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston in the series.

Along with Paul, it’s been revealed that Breaking Bad actors Charles Baker and Matt Jones — who play Jesse’s friends Skinny Pete and Badger Mayhew respectively — will also appear.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, who opted to pen the script himself, rather than enlisting other writers to work on it for him.

Please note: Breaking Bad spoilers below

“I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’” The next chapter begins on October 11th, on @Netflix and in select theaters. https://t.co/6kePLCysyZ — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) September 18, 2019

Many fans have wondered if Cranston would return as well, even though it was made pretty clear in the series finale that he died, or was dying.

In a 2018 interview, Cranston addressed the new movie — which was mostly just a rumor at the time — and stated that he wasn’t sure if he’d be asked to be a part of the film, but that he would absolutely do it if Gilligan wanted him to.

“I’m hoping when the movie comes out, people won’t say, ‘Oh, man, this guy should’ve left well enough alone.’” #BreakingBad creator Vince Gilligan explains why he risked messing with the legendary drama to make #ElCamino https://t.co/Z1BsHVp7X4 pic.twitter.com/m0ihLeRmWd — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2019

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” he stated. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely,” he stated. “He’s a genius, and it’s a great story. And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

New ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ details • Film is for true fans and won’t ‘slow anything down to explain things to a non-Breaking Bad audience’ • More than 10 OG characters will appear including Skinny Pete and Badger • 2hr 2min runtime (via @THR, @Netflix) pic.twitter.com/IFE8Jwpxyh — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) September 18, 2019

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix and in limited theatrical release on Oct. 11.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — BEHIND THE SCENES: pic.twitter.com/ARfjnP94lf — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) September 19, 2019

