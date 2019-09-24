Streaming

‘Breaking Bad’: Netflix Releases New ‘El Camino’ Trailer During 2019 Emmys

Netflix just released a new trailer for El Camino, the Breaking Bad sequel film, during the 2019 […]

Netflix just released a new trailer for El Camino, the Breaking Bad sequel film, during the 2019 Emmys. The film picks up after the series finale, and will reportedly follow Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman as he attempts to get out of Albuquerque, New Mexico after having been rescued from a gang of white supremacists by Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston in the series.

Along with Paul, it’s been revealed that Breaking Bad actors Charles Baker and Matt Jones — who play Jesse’s friends Skinny Pete and Badger Mayhew respectively — will also appear.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, who opted to pen the script himself, rather than enlisting other writers to work on it for him.

Please note: Breaking Bad spoilers below

Many fans have wondered if Cranston would return as well, even though it was made pretty clear in the series finale that he died, or was dying.

In a 2018 interview, Cranston addressed the new movie — which was mostly just a rumor at the time — and stated that he wasn’t sure if he’d be asked to be a part of the film, but that he would absolutely do it if Gilligan wanted him to.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” he stated. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely,” he stated. “He’s a genius, and it’s a great story. And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix and in limited theatrical release on Oct. 11.

