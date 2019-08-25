‘Breaking Bad’ Movie: Netflix Releases Moody Poster for Sequel ‘El Camino’

The first poster for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie gives an eerie first look at Jesse Pinkman on the run. The visual for the upcoming Netflix film kept it vague, simply showing the iconic car roaring away, reminiscing of the last time fans saw the iconic character played by Aaron Paul.

Paul is set to reprise the role for the movie, set to premiere in October, as first reported by the New York Times. The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads: “The Netflix Television Event EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

The film’s title references the car Jesse was last seen driving as he sped away from the scene in which Walter White (Bryan Cranston) took his last stand with the Aryan Brotherhood who were keeping him captive.

The first teaser trailer for the film hinted that it would pick up where the Breaking Bad series finale left off, with Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) being interrogated about Jesse’s whereabouts.

“No way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage,” he says in the clip.

The New York Times broke the news of the Netflix film Saturday, two days before Netflix was planning to make the announcement. In the story posted by the publication, Paul said the movie is a “chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted. And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.”

Paul revealed he believed Jesse’s story was done until series creator Vince Gilligan revealed his plans for the movie about two years ago.

“At the very end of the conversation, he mentioned that he had an idea of where to take it from here, and he wanted to hear my thoughts on it,” Paul said. I quickly told Vince that I would follow him into a fire.”

He added his hesitations went away after reading the first script.

“I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds,” he told the newspaper. “I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.”

The original series ran on AMC from 2008 to 2013. Paul won three Emmy awards in the Supporting Actor in a Drama category for his performance on the show. All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will begin streaming October 11 on Netflix.