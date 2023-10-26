See Krysten Ritter in First Trailer for 'Orphan Black' Spinoff 'Echoes'

A trailer has been released for Krysten Ritter's brand-new AMC series! The Jessica Jones actress is set to star in the network's new Orphan Black spinoff, Orphan Black: Echoes. According to TheWrap, the series will follow a group of women whose lives become intertwined as they uncover love and betrayal while learning the mystery of their identities. Along with Ritter, the upcoming spinoff also stars Rya Kihlstedt, James Hiroyuki Liao, Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avan Jogia, with Reed Diamond set to guest star in the first season.

A teaser for the new series was released at New York Comic Con. Ritter's Lucy wakes up disoriented as a doctor asks her questions, but she can't remember anything. The doctor tells her she had a procedure but doesn't specify what kind. Lucy runs outside to find a futuristic world. "A completely unique copy of the original," the teaser previews. Meanwhile, Lucy says she "has to face them. We have to figure out who we are."

Canadian sci-fi series Orphan Black premiered in 2013 and ran on Space in Canada and BBC America in the States. It ran for five seasons and focused on Tatiana Maslany's Sarah Manning, who is a genetically identical human clone. Orphan Black also starred an ensemble cast that included Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard, Michael Mando, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. Orphan Black: Echoes was first announced in April 2022, so it's definitely been a long time coming. Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the spinoff, however. It will premiere on AMC, BBC America, and AMC+ sometime in 2024. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Orphan Black: Echoes was created by Anna Fishko, who is known for Pieces of Her, The Society, and Fear the Walking Dead. She is also a writer, executive producer, and the showrunner. Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett serves as a director and executive producer. For Boat Rocker, executive producers will be David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, Kerry Appleyard, and Katie O'Connell Marsh. Since Echoes will seemingly be a completely separate story from the original series, there is no telling how it's going to turn out.

Considering Orphan Black was such a great series, and some people from the series are attached to the spinoff, it's going to be another great show. Plus, with Krysten Ritter attached, it will definitely be one to watch. Make sure to watch Orphan Black: Echoes on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America in 2024!