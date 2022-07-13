'Breaking Bad' Fan Favorite Joining 'Black Mirror' Season 6

Fan favorite Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul is joining the cast of Black Mirror Season 6. According to TV Line, he joins other big names such as Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Kate Mara (A Teacher), and Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), all of whom will be appearing in the new season of the anthology sci-fi series as well. At this time, episode details are being kept under wrap, and no specific story or character information is available.

Paul currently stars in HBO's Westworld series but is most well-known for his role as Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad, a role he reprised in the 2019 Netflix sequel film El Camino. He'll next reprise the role again in the final season of Better Call Saul, which recently returned on AMC. Recently, Cranston opened up about the big return and revealed some minor details about what fans can expect. In a new interview with Sirius XM's Basic! podcast — as reported by Screen Rant — the actor revealed how many scenes the pair will appear in, though he wasn't certain which episodes they would be part of.

Netflix’s hit anthology series "Black Mirror" has revealed the cast for its upcoming sixth season, now believed to be in production. Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Aaron Paul, and Kate Mara will span three episodes, with more actors joining for further episodes. (Via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/4N1VpRnJRq — IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 13, 2022

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in. So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool," Cranston said. "But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence – I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're gonna find out." Notably, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk previously teased the big Breaking Bad reunion, telling Metro UK that it was a 'full-circle moment' and saying, "[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse..." He then added, "It's not just one time... And it was great."

Better Call Saul Season 6 will be the show's final outing and will consist of 13 episodes run, up from the usual 10 episodes. "I think the fans of Better Call Saul are going to be very happy with how we wrap up this series. I was really pleased with it. It's got character growth, and change, and consequences, and pain and I can't say anymore," Odenkirk previously told PopCulture of the prequel series, which follows his character Jimmy McGill, a con artist attempting to start a new life as a respectable lawyer. Over the course of the show's six seasons, however, McGill has found himself spiraling into Saul Goodman, the outgoing and outrageous attorney he first made famous in Breaking Bad.