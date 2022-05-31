Bo Burnham Drops Major Treat for Fans on 'Inside' Anniversary

By Michael Hein

Comedian Bo Burnham surprised fans on Monday by releasing just over an hour of bonus footage from his hit special Inside. Burnham produced Inside for Netflix throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, playing off of his earlier stage specials that combined stand-up comedy with original music. On the one-year anniversary of the special, he released "The inside Outtakes."

Burnham explained on Twitter that he has been editing "The Inside Outtakes" together for about two months now. he said that it is made up of "material that I shot for the special but didn't end up using." That includes brand new sketches and songs, as well as alternate takes of the songs fans already know and love. Needless to say, Burnham's devoted followers online were pleasantly surprised by this unexpected gift.

Inside is streaming now on Netflix, along with Burnham's previous specials What and Make Happy. His first special, Words Words Words is streaming on Paramount+. "The Inside Outtakes" is available only on Burnham's YouTube channel. Here's a look at what fans have been saying about it so far.

Celebration

Many fans posted celebratory replies to Burnham's tweets, rejoicing in the unexpected new material.

prevnext

Highlights

Of course, fans wasted no time in taking their favorite moments or images from this special and isolating them as new memes.

prevnext

Relevant

Some of the unused sketches from Burnham's special were immediate fan favorites. They marveled at how relevant this material still was a year later.

prevnext

Predicted

Many fans were pleased to say that they had predicted something like this was coming from Burnham soon.

prevnext

Parallel Journeys

Fans who related to Burnham's work in deeply personal, specific ways were not disappointed in this new release. It gave them a fresh appreciation for Burnham's voice.

prevnext

On the Go

It didn't take long for fans to begin craving these new songs outside the context of the video. Many hoped that Burnham would release these new songs on music streaming services as he did with the original special.

prevnext
0comments

Emotional

Finally, many fans remarked on how emotional Burnham's work tends to make them, with varying degrees of irony. "The Inside Outtakes" is streaming now on YouTube.

prev
Start the Conversation

of