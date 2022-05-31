Bo Burnham Drops Major Treat for Fans on 'Inside' Anniversary

Comedian Bo Burnham surprised fans on Monday by releasing just over an hour of bonus footage from his hit special Inside. Burnham produced Inside for Netflix throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, playing off of his earlier stage specials that combined stand-up comedy with original music. On the one-year anniversary of the special, he released "The inside Outtakes."

Burnham explained on Twitter that he has been editing "The Inside Outtakes" together for about two months now. he said that it is made up of "material that I shot for the special but didn't end up using." That includes brand new sketches and songs, as well as alternate takes of the songs fans already know and love. Needless to say, Burnham's devoted followers online were pleasantly surprised by this unexpected gift.

Inside is streaming now on Netflix, along with Burnham's previous specials What and Make Happy. His first special, Words Words Words is streaming on Paramount+. "The Inside Outtakes" is available only on Burnham's YouTube channel. Here's a look at what fans have been saying about it so far.