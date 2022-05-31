Bo Burnham Drops Major Treat for Fans on 'Inside' Anniversary
Comedian Bo Burnham surprised fans on Monday by releasing just over an hour of bonus footage from his hit special Inside. Burnham produced Inside for Netflix throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, playing off of his earlier stage specials that combined stand-up comedy with original music. On the one-year anniversary of the special, he released "The inside Outtakes."
Burnham explained on Twitter that he has been editing "The Inside Outtakes" together for about two months now. he said that it is made up of "material that I shot for the special but didn't end up using." That includes brand new sketches and songs, as well as alternate takes of the songs fans already know and love. Needless to say, Burnham's devoted followers online were pleasantly surprised by this unexpected gift.
Inside is streaming now on Netflix, along with Burnham's previous specials What and Make Happy. His first special, Words Words Words is streaming on Paramount+. "The Inside Outtakes" is available only on Burnham's YouTube channel. Here's a look at what fans have been saying about it so far.
Celebration
awww yeah— TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 31, 2022
This is a very good day— karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) May 31, 2022
Many fans posted celebratory replies to Burnham's tweets, rejoicing in the unexpected new material.
Highlights
BO BURNHAM INSIDE OUTTAKES SENDING ME TO HEAVEN IM DECEASED pic.twitter.com/kYyxkF6bjz— Crow || day 7 of 63 🎨 (@CROWF0UND) May 31, 2022
Bo Burnham spoilers out of context pic.twitter.com/Cr3vMFFIhx— Nick (@nick_mastro_) May 31, 2022
Of course, fans wasted no time in taking their favorite moments or images from this special and isolating them as new memes.
Relevant
Bo Burnham just summarized every episode of the Joe Rogan podcast pic.twitter.com/rkY0zo9CUs— ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) May 31, 2022
Somehow the Joe Biden song from Bo Burnham’s Inside outtakes is even more scathing than the Bezos bangers lmao. pic.twitter.com/5LLH2MlYD5— Khan, My Name is. (@moistlyharmless) May 31, 2022
Some of the unused sketches from Burnham's special were immediate fan favorites. They marveled at how relevant this material still was a year later.
Predicted
I called it bo https://t.co/iYi55oHVvd— lunna (@lightsupsun) May 31, 2022
Many fans were pleased to say that they had predicted something like this was coming from Burnham soon.
Parallel Journeys
bo burnham has been a constant in my teen years, and words will never describe what his specials and youtube videos mean to me. i hope one day i get to tell him that his silly little introspective jokes helped me get help, and finally commit to living in a healthy way <3— catherine (@catherineesson) May 30, 2022
when bo burnham said "can you teach me how to feel good, i just wanna feel good, give me specific directions on how i can feel good, i just wanna feel good, i’m not even close to kidding, write it in an email" i really felt that 😭— ✨sparkling programmer alyssa✨ (@sheer_hope) May 31, 2022
Fans who related to Burnham's work in deeply personal, specific ways were not disappointed in this new release. It gave them a fresh appreciation for Burnham's voice.
On the Go
if bo burnham doesn’t release these songs on spotify i’m quitting life— max(he/they)🏳️⚧️📌bootwt selfie📌 (@OUAAHAUAGH) May 31, 2022
It didn't take long for fans to begin craving these new songs outside the context of the video. Many hoped that Burnham would release these new songs on music streaming services as he did with the original special.
Emotional
Bo Burnham: Its been a year since I’ve ruined your life. Here’s more?
Me: yes thank you sir. Ruin me— Bee in Ben Solo Hell (@binabees_) May 31, 2022
May 30, 2022
Finally, many fans remarked on how emotional Burnham's work tends to make them, with varying degrees of irony. "The Inside Outtakes" is streaming now on YouTube.