Netflix Project Was Filmed in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ House, and No One Realized It

Comedian Bo Burnham might have had more reasons to be worried about living alone in the house he filmed his critically acclaimed Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside than even he realized. The original house from A Nightmare on Elm Street appears to be where Inside was filmed. No one discovered this until new photos from inside the home surfaced after it was listed for sale again.

Thanks to the listing, which included photos from inside the house, Burnham’s fans on Reddit realized that he appears to have filmed Inside in the house, reports the New York Post. Burnham shot the entirety of Inside by himself, without any camera crew members of producers to help him. The special is a mix of comedy bits and songs, showing Burnham’s mental state changing the longer he is sequestered in the home by himself during the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix released the special on May 30. Burnham won three Emmys for the special, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction. Burnham was also nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Comedy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The house, fictionally known as 1428 Elm St., was listed for $3.25 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on Oct. 20. Offers for the Spaulding Square, Los Angeles home were due by Sunday at midnight. It is the first time the home was listed since Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria bought it for $2.1 million in 2013. The exterior facade surprisingly still looks like it did in A Nightmare on Elm Street, although the red front door was painted black.

Built in 1919, the house looked perfect for A Nightmare on Elm Street, which was set in Springwood, Ohio, far from Southern California. The area doesn’t have any palm trees, which is why many films are shot in Spaulding Square when filmmakers want to set their projects in other states. The house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is also a guesthouse with a kitchen, designer bathroom, and patio. The listing agents planned to give out candy on Halloween.

“The whole neighborhood gets the tour bus treatment. People always get tickled when they see it,” Heather T. Roy of Douglas Elliman told the Times. “The façade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist.”